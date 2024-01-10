R.I. food industry leaders call for new tax credit for donating unused food

More than 77,000 Rhode Islanders received some form of food assistance for each month between January and September 2023, which was up more than 30 percent compared to 2022, according to a report released in late November from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Leaders of hundreds of businesses and organizations signed a letter that was submitted to the governor on Wednesday, demanding that he prioritize making excess food donation — rather than disposal — a “common practice” among businesses. The letter, which was initially penned by the staff at the Rhode Island Food Policy Council, emphasized the industry’s concern about food insecurity in the state, which has become worse in recent years.

PROVIDENCE — Food industry leaders in Rhode Island are calling on Governor Dan McKee to include a new tax credit for food donations in his upcoming state budget proposal.

The food bank also found that 29 percent of all household are facing food insecurity, which means they can’t always afford an adequate food supply. Even worse, 38 percent of households with children say they are experiencing food insecurity.

At the same time, local farms, food service companies, manufacturing, and other retail businesses send approximately 55,000 tons of edible food to Rhode Island’s central landfill, which is nearing capacity, according to Allison Montagnon, a spokeswoman for the Food Policy Council. This results in greenhouse gas emissions that exceed approximately 330.8 million pounds per year, she said.

“Our state needs businesses to have more incentives to divert food they can’t serve or sell,” said Montagnon.

Some of the leaders who signed the letter to McKee include Fred Mattera, the executive director of the Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island; Karin Wetherill, the co-director of the R.I. Healthy Schools Coalition; Dinalyn Spears, who is a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe; and Kate Masury, the executive director of nonprofit Eating with the Ecosystem. Health care executives, higher education leaders, and restaurant owners and operators, such as Ellen Slattery of Gracie’s and Brittany DeCosta of Knead Doughnuts, also signed the letter.

Legislation to create a tax credit for donated food has been introduced by members of the General Assembly in the past. In early 2023, Narragansett Democrats Senator Alana DiMario and Representative Carol McEntee introduced similar legislation that would have allowed individuals, organizations, colleges, hospitals, and other businesses to receive a credit in the amount equal to 75 percent of the fair market value of the food they donated to nonprofit organizations. The credit would not exceed $5,000 per tax year. Both bills had co-sponsors, but neither passed.

When McKee introduced his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 in January 2023, he recommended creating a tax credit for food grown in Rhode Island donated by food producers to qualified food banks. The nonrefundable tax credit would have been equal to 15 percent of the value of the donated food, capped at $5,000 per donor.

In June 2023, lawmakers approved a $14 billion state budget, which did not include the tax credit.

When reached by the Globe on Wednesday, the governor’s office would not say whether McKee planned on including the tax credit in his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025.

“The Governor will be rolling out the budget on Jan. 18,” said McKee spokeswoman Olivia Darocha in an email. “More to come then.”

Dana Siles, a R.I. Food Policy Council member and the director of partnerships for Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, said there’s a “collective pressing concern” about the state “taking a step backward” if the state budget does not include such a tax credit this time.

“Now is the time to turn common sense into common practice. Food donation is socially, environmentally, and economically practical, it is just, and it is a win-win-win,” said Siles. “Rhode Island has the wherewithal to be the first state in the country with close to 0 percent wasted food and 100 percent food [and] nutrition security.

“This proposed incentive is a paramount step toward making this vision a reality,” added Siles.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.