‘A serious situation’: Flood warning in effect in parts of R.I. in wake of powerful overnight storm

There is significant flooding of the Blackstone River in Woonsocket and of the Pawtuxet River at Cranston. “This is a serious situation!” the National Weather Service said on its website .

Residents in Rhode Island woke up to widespread flooding on Wednesday morning, and a flood warning was issued in parts of the state until early Friday morning, according the National Weather Service.

Flooding along the Blackstone River is forecast to be the worst flooding since Hurricanes Connie and Diane in 1955, the weather service said. “Floods will affect homes and businesses near the river, and many roads will become impassable.”

The weather called the flood situation at the Pawtuxet River “serious and potentially life threatening, nearing or exceeding flood levels seen during the historic March 2010 Floods.”

Pawtucket City Hall was closed on Wednesday morning due to various leaks and water damage from the tower, and will reopen at noon, the city posted on X.

Sammy Bee, a resident in Cumberland, posted photos and videos online that were widely shared showing significant flooding on Westwood Drive and Old Ventry Drive. In the video, cement from the road appears to have cracked from the flooding, and a rush of water rapidly moves through the broken street.

“Follow the instructions of local officials and evacuate if asked to do so,” the National Weather Service said. “Obey posted road closures. Do not go sightseeing. River banks can suddenly erode due to swift river flows.”

As of around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, water levels were recorded at 8.66 feet at the Blackstone River, and that is expected to rise. At the Pawtuxet River at Cranston, water levels were at 12.72 feet, which is considered moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s already above moderate flood stage and we’re expecting it to crest during the overnight hours as a major flood,” said Alan Dunham of the National Weather Service.

Newport is also seeing some of the highest-recorded wind speeds in the region at 66 mph.

Many areas in Rhode Island reported over 4 inches of rain from the storm, Dunham said. The highest reported rainfall was in Richmond with 5.7 inches, and in Warwick with 5.2 inches of rainfall.









