North Atlantic right whale calf expected to die after boat incident

The North Atlantic right whale has been listed as endangered since 1970 . Today, roughly 360 remain alive. Of those, fewer than 70 are reproductive females.

The injured calf was discovered through a Jan. 3 video on social media. The whale had several propeller wounds on its head, mouth, and lip. Prior to that, the healthy calf and mom, Juno, were spotted near Amelia Island, Fla., on Dec. 9.

After getting sliced by a boat propeller off the coast of South Carolina, a North Atlantic right whale calf is expected to die, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined .

Right whales migrate more than 1,000 miles each winter, between the cooler feeding grounds of New England and the warmer coastal waters of the Southeast where they give birth and nurse their young from mid-November to April.

The latest calf injury is the 14th documented vessel strike in US waters since 2008 that has led to either a right whale’s death or serious injury. Right whales swim about six miles per hour near the surface. Dark in color, the whales are hard for boats to spot. Whale experts say these accidents are preventable if boaters acted with more care.

“I think that [lowering boat speeds] would do a lot to help right whales and other whales adversely impacted by vessel strikes,” said Amy Knowlton, senior scientist in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

Policies that can help limit right whale casualties include proposed changes to the federal vessel speed rule, which currently mandate that vessels 65 feet or longer must slow down to 10 knots around many port entrances. Proposed changes would include more speed-restricted areas and the inclusion of smaller boats, 35 to 65 feet, which can also be lethal to right whales.

“I think trying to get regulations in place in a timely fashion is really important, and continuing to urge Congress and the government to improve measures can help save right whales,” Knowlton said.

Researchers knew a lot about the calf that was recently struck. Every adult North Atlantic right whale identified by researchers is cataloged on the New England Aquarium’s website. The eighth-born calf to Juno, #1612, is one of nine documented calves swimming in southeastern waters this season.

Knowlton said her team is responsible for curating the photo identification catalogue. They also closely look for signs of human impacts, which could come in the form of boat collisions, net entanglement scars, or fishing gear marks.

Knowlton said researchers wait until about a year after a calf is born to attempt identification. In the case of Juno’s injured calf, Knowlton said it will be easier to identify and track this one due to the prominent cuts.

There have been no further updates on the whereabouts of Juno and her calf, with stormy weather obstructing aerial views of the water.

The injured calf and mom have not been spotted since Jan. 3. Efforts to track them have been obscured by stormy weather, but Knowlton said researchers are keeping a “close eye.”

















