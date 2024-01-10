See peak wind speeds from the storm that swept the region overnight

Points along the coast recorded the strongest wind speeds, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Near Newport, R.I., a 66 mile per hour wind gust was recorded at 3:35 a.m., while 65 mile per hour gusts were recorded in Chatham and Dennis on the Cape just before 2 a.m.

Howling winds knocked out power and ushered in unseasonably warm temperatures as a storm blew through New England overnight, with heavy rains and flooding to parts of Southern New England.

The highest wind speed recorded at Logan International Airport so far was 55 miles per hour at 1:46 a.m. The data from the Weather Service was last updated just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement

About 5,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The worst outages were mostly concentrated along the coast.

Explore the map below to see peak wind speeds near you. This map will be updated as more reports are added.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.