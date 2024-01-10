fb-pixelShrewsbury mobile home roof collapses during rain storm; resident escapes injury - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Shrewsbury mobile home roof collapses during rain storm; resident escapes injury

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2024, 1 hour ago
A mobile home in Shrewsbury experienced a structural collapse Wednesday morning.Shrewsbury, MA Fire Department

The roof of a mobile home in Shrewsbury collapsed under the weight of snow and rain Wednesday, but the resident escaped unharmed, officials said.

The mobile home, built in 1970, will be demolished, fire officials said.

The person inside the home on Hartford Turnpike was evacuated without any injuries, said Lt. Nick Perna of the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Emergency responders went to the home shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday and called a technical rescue team to “secure and stabilize” the home, Perna said.

“The building was evacuated without any injuries to the inhabitant and the team shored up the structure to impede any further collapse and protect adjacent dwellings,” officials said.

Firefighters work to stabilize the structural collapse of a mobile home.Shrewsbury, MA Fire Department


Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

