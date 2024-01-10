In state of city address, Wu presents optimistic view of BPS future but acknowledges persisting disparities

“Boston is the birthplace of public education, founded on the belief that knowledge belongs to everyone — but we have yet to deliver on that vision,” Wu said. “The reality is that for generations before, Black families had already been fighting for BPS to serve every student. In too many of our neighborhoods, the disinvestment they fought persists to this day, deepened by the transitions and disruptions of the last decade.”

Mayor Michelle Wu celebrated her administration’s accomplishments and investments in public education in Boston during her State of the City address Tuesday night, after acknowledging disparities in many Black and brown neighborhood schools still persist.

Wu then lauded the leadership of Superintendent Mary Skipper, saying the district is in “its strongest position” to make the city’s schools “world class spaces for learning, and the best education on earth.”

Jessica Tang, the president of the Boston Teachers Union, said Wu was right to balance her focus on the past two years’ successes with a caveat. “There’s there’s a lot of work to be done, and there’s a lot of work to celebrate,” Tang said. “She is hitting on a lot of the issues that we have heard are most important to our educators and families.”

Wu and Skipper inherited a district that for decades has been wracked with troubles, including a turnstile of leaders, deteriorating facilities, and late or no-show buses, as well as criticisms of inadequate special education services, and insufficient support for English learners. The woes culminated in the district narrowly avoiding a state takeover in 2022 after Wu agreed to a state-mandated improvement plan to address the ongoing issues.

The district has since made progress in the areas of improvement identified by the plan, and Wu announced a “Green New Deal” for the district centered on spending over $2 billion to overhaul schools through renovating or building new facilities, and in some cases consolidating schools to offer a wider range of programs and resources to all students, address declining enrollment, and improve the district’s energy efficiency and climate resilience.

Still, district leadership has faced controversy and pushback over a controversial new inclusion plan for students with disabilities, a proposal to overhaul how the district teaches English language learners, and plans to move or close schools.

“There is a lot of anxiety around potential mergers and closures, but I think we all can agree that our students deserve better and more,” said Tang.

On Tuesday, Wu didn’t touch on the criticisms or what solutions the district will be pursuing, and instead focused on the district’s success in the past two years, including starting 10 major facilities projects — more than the number built in the last 40 years combined, Wu said.

She celebrated a $20 million EPA grant that will allow the district to add 50 electric school buses to its fleet, funding that allowed more than 400 new early educators to receive certification, and the hiring of additional reading specialists to support the district’s commitment to the science of reading. She also touted the addition of several new early college pathways and programs, including a new partnership between UMass Boston and BCLA-McCormack High School the district’s first “university-assisted community hub school.”

“Together, we’ll give our high school students direct access to college coursework and resources, partner educators from both institutions, and create a seamless pathway into UMass Boston for our graduates as we renovate a state of the art high school campus embedded in the Columbia Point community,” said Wu, who also noted the expansion of universal pre-K.

“Beyond buildings and buses, the highest quality education begins at birth,” said Wu, adding that 390 additional families were able to access the program this school year.

But “our work to serve young people and families extends far beyond the walls of our schools,” said Wu, who revealed another new initiative.

Beginning next month, BPS students and their families can go to the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science, the Boston Children’s Museum, the New England Aquarium, and the Franklin Park Zoo, free of charge on the first and second Sundays of every month.

Among other topics, Wu addressed at length the city’s ongoing housing crisis and various current and future proposals to produce more affordable housing.

Tang said those issues are “actually pretty intertwined with what we see in our schools and what the needs of our families are.”

However, Lisa Green, the chair of the group Bostonians for an Elected School Committee, said she was disappointed that Wu did not acknowledge Wu’s lack of support for a fully elected school committee in her address. On the campaign trail, Wu said she supported a hybrid, partially-elected School Committee, but later reversed course, saying it would introduce instability during a critical time for the district. Currently, School Committee members are appointed by the mayor.

Green said more than 30 years of mayoral control over the School Committee has led to “zero-transparency, top-down decision making,” rather than members being accountable to voters.

“It’s hard not to view last night’s speech as more of the same. Mayoral control is a failed experiment that everyone but Mayor Wu believes it’s time to end.”





Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.