Strong winds, flooding snarling some rail service, scattered power outages reported

The last of the heaviest rain was moving out of eastern Massachusetts around 7 a.m., and flooding remained a top concern, National Weather Service forecasters wrote. Otherwise it was a wet, windy, and unseasonably warm start to Wednesday morning, as remnants of the weekend’s snowstorm melted away and caused flooding in some parts of the state.

Shuttle buses replaced Red Line train service between Quincy Center and Braintree, and there were delays of about 15 minutes on the Orange Line while T personnel investigated reports of flooding on the tracks near Roxbury Crossing.

The powerful winds and some flooding from a heavy rainstorm overnight caused scattered power outages and disrupted the early-morning commute for some workers.

Advertisement

It was close to 50 degrees and raining in Boston and a flood watch and wind advisory remained in effect until 1 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” forecasters wrote. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.”

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. until noon, as flooding is expected along Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, Easy Street on Nantucket, and along the along the North Shore from Marblehead to Newburyport, the weather service said.

“The combination of high tides and large swells will result in flooding of some immediate coastal roads and some road closures are anticipated,” forecasters wrote.

The excessive rain flooded area rivers, including the Pawtuxet River in Cranston, which was about 3 feet above flood stage Wednesday morning. The Sudbury River, Neponset River in Norwood and Woonasquatucket River in North Providence were also all flooded.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour were reported at the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton overnight. Forecasters also warned that until early Wednesday afternoon, winds were expected to reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Advertisement

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” forecasters wrote. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

There were 5,402 customers in Massachusetts without power as of 7:10 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.