Storm-related troubles affecting service on MBTA, commuter rail

Due to flooding, Red Line train service was out between Quincy Center and Braintree, the MBTA posted on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

Storm-related issues were affecting service Wednesday on the MBTA, officials said.

On the Orange Line, flooding on the tracks near Roxbury Crossing was reported shortly after 7 a.m., causing delays.

Shortly after midnight, the MTBA said a weather-related delay on the Green Line’s C branch had cleared. Shuttle buses had replaced train service between Coolidge Corner and Cleveland Circle while crews worked to repair a downed overhead wire,” the T said around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm was also causing problems on the commuter rail. Providence line Train 808 had to leave from the Pawtucket/Central Falls station, rather than the Providence train station, due to flooding, officials said.

An earlier Providence line train ran late due to flooding.

“Update: Providence Line Train 802 (4:43 am from Wickford Junction) is operating 10-20 minutes behind schedule between Mansfield and South Station due to flooding,” officials wrote on X shortly after 6 a.m.

The commuter rail said crews were prepared to address problems as they arose.

“Strong winds and heavy rain are expected throughout the day,” officials wrote on X at 5 a.m., beginning the post with a lavender-hued umbrella emoji. “Our crews are addressing issues as they arise across the network. Please be careful when navigating platforms & stay informed!”

Officials later said that bus service was available between the Providence and Pawtucket/Central Falls stations and that regular train service would resume when the flooding stopped.

“We’re in the middle of this storm, and are addressing issues across the network,” officials wrote on X at 6:25 a.m. “We’re monitoring the weather conditions in Providence and will resume regular service when flooding recedes.”

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., officials said train service was resuming between the Providence and Pawtucket/Central Falls stations.

“Flooding has receded and regular train service is now resuming,” officials said via X.

While the heaviest rain was moving out of eastern Massachusetts around 7 a.m., flooding remained a top concern, National Weather Service forecasters wrote. Otherwise it was a wet, windy, and unseasonably warm start to the day, as remnants of the weekend’s snowstorm melted away and caused flooding in some parts of the state.

It was close to 50 degrees and raining in Boston and a flood watch and wind advisory remained in effect until 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.