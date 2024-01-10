Two vehicles damaged after manhole explosions near Northeastern University, officials say

The recent substantial rainfall played a role in causing the “underground issue,” according to William Hinkle, a spokesperson for Eversource.

No one was injured from the blasts which occurred around 10 a.m., officials said. Boston police closed nearby streets to deal with the incident, said spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Two manhole covers exploded Wednesday morning on St. Stephen Street in Boston due to flooding in the area and damaged two vehicles, according to officials at Eversource and Northeastern University.

Hinkle said the “energy-release” manhole covers did not work as designed. The covers normally have a mechanism that lifts them three to four inches and then drops them back into place, he said, noting the two covers lifted and did not detach as designed.

To begin repairs, the company said they shut off the power for two apartment buildings and brought in generators to restore power while the crews finish their work, Hinkle said.

“In order to make the area safe and begin repairs, we had to deenergize the line impacting the power for two apartment buildings,” Hinkle wrote in an email.

The explosions happened near Northeastern University’s Boston campus, and the school temporarily moved dining services from the Stetson East building to International Village due to traffic restrictions, according to Renata Nyul, Vice President for Communications at Northeastern.





