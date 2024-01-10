Plan for $445 million trade school staggers the North Shore

As Lynch frames it, voters have only two options, and both of them are painful: Either approve a new $445.6 million building for Whittier Tech , the 50-year-old regional trade school in Haverhill; or spend $364 million to repair the old one and bring it up to code.

The tour eventually resumed, as did the incensed responses to her presentation. Because Lynch is not presenting a proposal so much as a costly ultimatum, one that has roiled northern Essex County.

HAVERHILL — When Maureen Lynch made her presentation at a public meeting in Georgetown, pitching a new building for the regional trade school where she is the superintendent, things got so contentious that she initially cancelled the rest of the tour of the 11 cities and towns in the school district.

The sticker shock, and the speed at which it must be decided, has created upheaval in the three cities and eight towns in the northeast corner of the state that are locked into a 1967 regional agreement to operate Whittier.

It’s been no secret that the building needed major work, and all 11 mayors and town managers met with Whittier officials in November 2022 to discuss plans that included a potential new building. But everything went into overdrive when Whittier won a grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority that, combined with other federal and state incentives, would contribute nearly $180 million toward a new school, lowering the district share to $267.5 million.

Now, the Whittier School Committee has flexed its powers under the regional agreement to call for a district-wide vote on Jan. 23, despite pleas from many communities to pause the project or at least delay the vote until the spring.

“I’ve spoken with all the communities involved and everyone is floored by what is happening,” said Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, who has been a vocal critic of the price tag, the tight timeframe to approve it, and the way costs are divided among the communities.

The district agreement divides capital costs based on school-age children per community, regardless of how many attend Whittier. But as Lynch has resumed her road show, she has stressed a philosophical point, which is that Whittier is training the workforce that benefits the entire region, so it makes sense that everyone share the burden, regardless of enrollment.

“Everyone pays for the workforce, because everyone reaps the benefits of that skilled workforce we’re preparing,” she has said, stressing that there is a renewed interest in trade education nationwide as a path to a well-paying job without the huge cost of college or the burden of school loans.

This last point is not in dispute, and there has been universal praise for the work done at Whittier and the students they are graduating.

The problem is the sheer size of the bill, and how much it benefits Haverhill, where 867 of the school’s 1,280 students come from.

Newburyport, on the other hand, sends just 29 students to the school but would be required to pay $30 million toward the new building, a number that Sean Reardon, the mayor of Newburyport, said would double to $60 million with interest.

Broken down, Reardon said that Newburyport would essentially pay $68,321 per student, per year, for the next 20 years. Just for the new building. Haverhill, on the other hand, would pay the equivalent of $8,241 per student.

Reardon, along with Mayor Kassandra Gove of Amesbury — they are the other two cities in the district, though combined they have only about half the population of Haverhill – have publicly sounded alarms. They feel powerless in the situation currently presented, with so many students, and voters, in Haverhill.

Gove had argued that the vote for the new school should be held town-by-town, and require all 11 municipalities to vote unanimously in favor, but the Whittier board brushed it aside in favor of a district-wide simple majority vote.

“The communication throughout this process has been terrible. They never cultivated buy-in, and now they’re doing everything in reverse,” Gove said. “They are going to force an obligation to build the school, and then bill us and we have to figure out how to pay for it later. The Amesbury portion will end up being $50 million. That’s more than we spent on our recent elementary school.”

If the vote passes, each city and town will likely need to return to their voters for an override vote to approve a debt exclusion to borrow money to fund the project.

“If the taxpayers say no to that, it does not relieve us of our financial obligation, so to pay the bill we’ll need to make reductions to other city services,” Gove said. “We’d have to cut our own school department to pay the bill we’re going to get from Whittier for the next 20 years.”

After the contentious meeting in Georgetown, Lynch was implored to resume her presentations, which she resumed last month at the Salisbury Public Library, where she began by touting things that everyone agrees on, which is the success of Whittier in its first half-century. She also emphasized the many failings of the current building.

But as she got to the page in her slideshow with the figure breakdowns for the two options, she warned “This is where people get upset.”

Lynch insists it is not her job to lobby either way. Instead, she stressed that voters must understand that if the new school is voted down, Whittier would immediately need to make $11 million in repairs to its wastewater treatment system and spend $12 million to install a required sprinkler system. That sum that would exceed 30 percent of the value of the building, a threshold which triggers a requirement to bring the entire building up to code compliance, a 10-year-process of getting behind the walls that she said will add up to the $364 million figure.

Melinda Barrett, the newly-inaugurated mayor of Haverhill, said she has concerns about the cost of the new building, but also the cost of fixing the old one.

“I am still deciding myself,” she said. “It’s a giant undertaking, and whatever the voters decide, we plan to use our voice as the largest city in the district to continue to seek more funding from our state and federal partners, and take a pencil to the current designs to save money wherever we can.”

With mounting opposition, Consigli, the general contractor that would build the new school, along with Laborers Union 175 from Methuen, are funding a “Yes for Whittier” campaign, and have hired political strategists to sway voters. As first reported in the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune, the blitz will include direct mailing and phone calls to voters.

Riordan, the Newburyport mayor, said the city is exploring all options, and has lawyers looking at the 1967 agreement that formed the district, which consists of Haverhill, Newburyport, Amesbury, Georgetown, Ipswich, Rowley, Merrimac, Groveland, Newbury, West Newbury, and Salisbury. For a municipality to leave, it would need unanimous approval from the other 10 members.

“There’s a helpless feeling about what’s happening with Whittier,” Riordan said. “They’ve done everything possible to set this up to move in their favor. They’ve scheduled a vote on a random day in the middle of the winter between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., making it impossible for people who can only vote before work. I’m worried.

“Something should happen at Whittier,” Riordan added. “Everyone agrees on that, but a half-billion dollar-school for our 29 kids is not in the realm of possibility of what we can do.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.