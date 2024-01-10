Majority of likely New Hampshire primary voters say abortion will factor into their vote, according to Globe poll

“At least in New Hampshire, it’s a winner. And it’s a winner with males and females,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

Fifty-five percent of the 1,000 voters surveyed said their opposition to the Supreme Court overturning the federal right to an abortion is “the main” or “among” the factors motivating their vote, according to the poll by Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and USA TODAY .

WASHINGTON— With just two weeks to go before the state’s presidential primary, a new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire suggests abortion will directly impact how they vote.

Since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling — the 2022 decision in which the Supreme Court kicked the issue of abortion back to the states — abortion has been a potent issue at the ballot box. Democrats credited voters showing up to cast ballots in response to the issue with holding off major midterm losses in November 2022. Paleologos, for instance, pointed to the outsize role abortion played in Senator Maggie Hassan’s victory over Republican Don Bolduc.

In 2023, abortion access advocates continued a perfect winning streak on a series of ballot initiatives whenever voters were asked directly about the issue. Given the success they’ve seen in engaging voters on abortion, Democrats up and down the ballot are planning to run aggressively on reproductive rights this presidential election cycle.

But how effective it will be remains an open question, as Republicans continue to tinker with their messaging and as more time passes since the Supreme Court ruled on the matter.

Only six percent of the respondents said abortion is “the most important issue facing the country today.” Of 11 options, the future of American democracy, immigration and border security, and the economy ranked above abortion, with about 30 percent, 24 percent, and 17 percent of voters choosing those, respectively.

When it came to the presidential race, 48 percent of the voters who participated in the poll said Biden’s “pro-choice stance on abortion” would make them “more likely” to cast a ballot to reelect the president, the most of any of the president’s priorities the poll asked about. Twenty-six percent said his stances made “no difference” in how likely they were to vote for him.

“To me, it’s healthcare and abortion” helping Biden, Paleologos said. “Everything else is a negative — or people are shrugging their shoulders.”

Former president Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary. If he ends up the nominee, he will have to navigate the salience of the issue with his history of appointing three of the Supreme Court justices that created the current abortion landscape.

Abortion access advocates are working to put abortion ballot questions before voters in several states this fall, including some key presidential states like Arizona and Nevada. It will also continue to be a key issue in down-ballot federal races, as control of the Senate and House are both also up for grabs.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Matt Stout contributed reporting.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.