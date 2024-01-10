House GOP pivots to impeach Mayorkas as talks over border security languish

Republican lawmakers also referenced an extensive report completed by the GOP-led House Homeland Security Committee at the end of last year in which investigators concluded that Mayorkas failed to “enforce laws passed by Congress” and “fulfill his oath of office.”

During the hearing, Republicans did not clearly articulate what formal charges will be brought against Mayorkas. But they maintained that Mayorkas has been derelict in his duty to secure the border, citing a 2006 law that requires the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to maintain “operational control” over the border.

As President Biden faces intensifying pressure over a record influx of migrants last month, House Republicans ramped up the long-simmering effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas heading into the 2024 election on Wednesday during the first hearing on the issue.

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Representative Mark Green, Republican of Tennessee, said the investigation’s findings make it clear that Mayorkas is “the architect of the devastation that we have witnessed for nearly three years.”

Green said the findings, “coupled with the secretary’s refusal to change course on the reckless decisions facilitating this crisis, have left us with no reasonable alternative than to pursue the possibility of impeachment.” But he did not clearly explain what impeaching Mayorkas would accomplish.

The renewed focus on the impeachment case against Mayorkas, the face of one of the country’s most intractable issues, also comes as some far-right Republicans are pressuring House GOP leadership to force a government shutdown over proposed changes to immigration law.

Mayorkas squarely disputed Republicans’ allegations in remarks he delivered in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday during a visit to the southern border, where he also made the case for additional funding to boost resources, reduce the immigration court backlog, combat drug smuggling, and quicken the processing, detention, and potential deportation of migrants.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Democrats criticized House Republicans’ move to impeach their way through what is largely viewed as a policy dispute and noted that neither they nor their witnesses have provided evidence of impeachable offenses.

“There is nothing that you have put forward today that evidences in any way an impeachable offense by Secretary Mayorkas,” said Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat of Texas. “A dislike of the president’s policy is not a basis for impeachment. A basis for impeachment is corruption, abuse of power, betrayal of the nation.”

Frank O. Bowman III, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law and a witness for Democrats at the hearing, argued that Republicans’ interpretation of impeachment law in the Mayorkas case is flawed, noting that, according to the Constitution, impeachment “is not supposed to be a routine tool to resolve ordinary public policy debates, even very passionate ones.”

“It is instead a measure of last resort, reserved, as one framer put it, for great and dangerous offenses,” Bowman said. “In other words, for official misconduct, which is extraordinarily serious in degree and critically of a type that corrupts or subverts governmental processes or the constitutional order itself.”

Bowman noted that, so far, there is no suggestion that Mayorkas committed offenses of that level.

Immigration experts who testified before Congress over the past year have also poked holes in the GOP’s thesis that Mayorkas has committed high crimes and misdemeanors by failing to uphold the law, arguing that insufficient resources at DHS have historically prevented any administration from completely executing some laws pertaining to immigration and the border. US agents reported nearly 250,000 illegal crossings along the southern border in December — the highest one-month total ever — according to data released by Customs and Border Protection.

In an op-ed published ahead of the hearing, Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University legal scholar who has previously appeared as a fact witness for Republicans during congressional hearings, argued that “being bad at your job is not an impeachable offense” and that “there is also no current evidence that [Mayorkas] is corrupt or committed an impeachable offense.”

“He can be legitimately accused of effectuating an open border policy, but that is a disagreement on policy that is traced to the President,” Turley argued.

But Republicans on Wednesday remained steadfast that they have a strong enough argument to impeach Mayorkas.

“The constitutional history is overwhelmingly clear on this subject: The founders designed impeachment not just to remove officials engaged in criminal behavior, but those guilty of such gross incompetence that their conduct had endangered their fellow Americans, betrayed the public trust, represented a neglect of duty,” Green said.

When Representative Dina Titus, Democrat of Nevada, asked Green how impeaching Mayorkas would solve the country’s issues at the border, Green appeared unable to give her a direct answer.

“What you really want to do is get rid of President Biden. You want to get rid of President Biden, and then perhaps you can put your own secretary in there that will come up with different policy,” Titus told him. “But just impeaching Mayorkas — we’ll have another appointment of another secretary who follows the policy of the administration. And you won’t like that, either.”