Four takeaways from the Iowa Republican debate

It might have looked like a final clash whittled down to the remaining two candidates in the last days before the caucuses. But Republican front-runner Donald Trump once again skipped the stage, opting for his own event on Fox News.

WASHINGTON — In a much-pared-down debate stage at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley battled in their first head-to-head matchup, scrapping aggressively as they fight for a likely second place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

1. The candidates came out swinging in a schoolyard brawl

It took virtually no time for DeSantis and Haley to go on the attack, opening the debate by immediately insulting each other.

DeSantis charged that Haley was in the pocket of corporate donors. “Donald Trump’s running to pursue his issues, Nikki Haley’s running to pursue her donors’ issues. I’m running to pursue your issues,” he said.

Haley, meanwhile, plugged her website that she said highlighted DeSantis’ “lies.”

“Every time he lies, Drake University, don’t turn this into a drinking game because you will be over-served,” she said.

Even though the candidates referenced their actual greatest threat in the primary, Trump, who leads all the polls, they continued to target their greatest fire on each other with repeated accusations of lying about each other’s records.

2. Support for Ukraine remains a key area of difference in the GOP primary.

Despite the personal barbs against each other, many of Haley’s and DeSantis’ policy positions are similar. That is not true when it comes to Ukraine.

Haley has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine of any Republican candidate. She has made the case that it’s squarely in America’s national security interest to stop Russia’s invasion and prevent Moscow from seeking further incursions in Europe that could draw America into a war.

She dismissed the idea that supporting Ukraine, Israel, and other allies detracts from other US interests like securing the border, saying “telling lies to the American people that they have to choose — that is wrong, that’s never been the case.”

But DeSantis said Haley has failed to explain how the war will be resolved, taking a more populist Republican position that aid to Ukraine is unjustified and lambasting her record as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“You can take the ambassador out of the United Nations, but you can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador,” DeSantis said.

3. Trump skates by — again

For all the vociferous personal attacks DeSantis and Haley leveled at each other, they barely laid a figurative hand on Trump.

Both did say they believe they should be president over Trump and lightly criticized his time in office for increasing the national debt and not completing a southern border wall. But they side-stepped a question about whether he has the character to be president, and hit him hardest for skipping the debates in a rare point of agreement between them.

Even when prodded by CNN’s debate hosts, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, as to whether they had a different view of the Constitution than Trump, DeSantis and Haley kept their answers minimal and their criticism mild.

“I think what happened on Jan. 6 was a terrible day and I think Donald Trump will have to answer for it,” Haley said of the mob raid on the US Capitol.

“I know he does word vomit from time to time on social media, but I will uphold the Constitution,” DeSantis said, then seemed to equate COVID public health measures to Trump’s recent calls to suspend the Constitution over the 2020 election.

Trump has skipped every Republican debate and has only been rewarded in the polls, maintaining his lead over the other candidates. Iowa’s debate continued the trend of him not suffering from the strategy.

4. Haley keeps one eye on the general election, DeSantis doubles down on the base.

As Haley has risen in the primary polls toward second place and DeSantis’ campaign has flatlined at best and is staked on a strong finish in Iowa, the debate showcased how he is focused on shoring up support in the GOP base while Haley positions herself for a potential general election campaign against Democrats.

Haley has expressed a more moderate stance on abortion than other GOP candidates, saying Republicans have used “judgment” against women while her position would be to “save as many babies as possible and support as many moms as possible.” Her comments about Jan. 6, 2021, and Ukraine are also more in line with the general public. In her closing statement Wednesday night, Haley made the electability argument, citing polls that show her beating President Biden soundly head-to-head, unlike Trump or DeSantis.

DeSantis, on the other hand, served red meat to GOP voters, including repeatedly deriding COVID-era public health policies and disparaging the United Nations. In an attack that seemed targeted at Haley’s gender and wardrobe, he criticized “the pale pastels of the warmed over corporatism of people like Nikki Haley.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.