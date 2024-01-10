Scorecard: Grading the debate performance of the Republican candidates

Now consider that it’s entirely possible this was the last presidential debate in 2024. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie dropped out on Wednesday. DeSantis may drop out after Monday’s caucuses. And that leaves only former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former president Donald Trump to qualify for future debates and he will likely skip those. Then who knows if there will be a single general election debate.

For the first time since its inception nearly 50 years ago, the Iowa Caucuses have been diminished to the point where one party is no longer holding them and the other is having the only debate where the two candidates are competing for second place.

Consider, if you will, the moment we are in.

A month ago, at the last debate, the stakes couldn’t have been lower. But with five days until the first votes of 2024 are cast, they have never been higher this election cycle.

Former president Donald Trump leads in this state with over 50 percent of likely caucus goers for him. In New Hampshire, the next state, Trump has a 20-point lead in the latest Boston Globe/USA Today poll conducted by Suffolk University.

If this race for the Republican nomination was ever going to be interesting then either Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley needed a breakout performance and make it obvious who will be the one to take on Trump directly.

That said, we come to the grades. They are based on two factors: First, the individual performance of the candidates. Second, whether the candidates did what they needed to do, given the state of their campaigns. The context of the DeSantis campaign is that he absolutely has to get a strong second in Iowa in a few days or his campaign is effectively over. For Haley, she needs to demonstrate she is so much on the rise nationally that DeSantis isn’t even in her league, no matter where she finishes exactly in Iowa.

Former president Donald Trump

Grade: A

No, Trump wasn’t on this stage. He was a few miles down the road participating in a Fox News town hall meeting. But in the context of the campaign, he did the right thing by not participating.

Neither Haley nor DeSantis did anything to threaten his dominant lead in the state. His performance on Fox News isn’t being judged here.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Grade: C-

In terms of performance, the candidates were largely the same. Both had their best energetic debate. They both delivered well-practiced lines, though DeSantis was a better attack dog.

That said, in the context of the campaign, DeSantis needed a really big night. He may get second place in Iowa on Monday and go on to campaign another day, but it won’t be because of this performance. If he wants to raise more money and boost his momentum he will have to do better in future debates, if he is even around for them.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley

Grade: B-

Where DeSantis was better on the attack, Haley was more detail-oriented and quick in her responses. Granted that’s when her answers didn’t involve a “noun, verb, and plug for DeSantiesLies.com,” a website her campaign launched to combat his recent attacks.

While their performances were similar, she needed less from this debate in the context of the campaign. She has something potentially brewing in later states, most prominently in New Hampshire where Christie’s departure could further put wind in her campaign’s sails.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.