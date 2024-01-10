Trump rhetoric, Republican candidates’ ads frighten immigrants in Iowa

Sales were down. Rent was harder to pay. And campaign ads dominating Iowa’s screens and airwaves ahead of the first Republican showdown of 2024 seemed to paint immigrants like her as the enemy.

DES MOINES — The grocery store had been her American Dream, but now Norah Innis wondered if she’d be better off bolting the doors and moving back to Liberia.

“It scares me,” said Innis, 60, tying plastic bags of peanuts in her shop catering to West African transplants, the Celebrity International Store. “It scares me a lot.”

As the race for the White House officially kicks off and GOP contenders jostle for votes before next week’s Iowa caucuses, people who’ve settled here from all over the world say the intensifying spotlight on border security and caustic language lobbed by Republican candidates has filled them with dread.

The fire hose of campaign vitriol targeting "undocumented" or "illegal" migrants crushes room for nuanced debate, some say, threatening to demonize anyone who looks foreign. Naturalized citizens fear their neighbors might lump them in the same category as "criminals" and "terrorists," and even those who agree with cracking down on unauthorized entry are disturbed by the relentless condemnation of people they see as fleeing danger or seeking a better life.

"They’re poisoning the blood of our country," Republican front-runner Donald Trump said at an event in New Hampshire last month, doubling down on phrasing his critics have slammed as strikingly similar to Adolf Hitler’s talking points.

"They poison — mental institutions and prisons all over the world," the former president continued. "Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country — from Africa, from Asia."

His competitors, aiming to lure voters in a Trump-loving party, have largely shied away from addressing his word choice.

Since the start of December, the three leading Republican candidates and groups backing them have spent nearly $5 million on ads in Iowa bashing what they call too-lax immigration policies, with Trump and his allies hammering the topic hardest by far, according to AdImpact, which tracks television and digital ad spending. The spots feature footage of people crowding at the southern border while voice-overs warn of bloodthirsty assailants, fentanyl dealers, and, as one Trump spot put it, “the possibility of a Hamas attack.”

A super PAC supporting Nikki Haley declared the former governor of South Carolina would seal the border “before it’s too late.” Another group favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aired a clip of the candidate pledging to protect the southern border with lethal force, saying, ‘We’re going to leave them stone-cold dead.”

The doomsday imagery has irked some leaders in Des Moines, who point out that Iowa’s capital is home to one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations in the nation. That pool of talent fills critical jobs that would otherwise sit open, said Robert Brownell, a Republican serving his sixth term on the Polk County Board of Supervisors, yet such context is lost in the political cacophony.

“You can’t call for a moderate policy,” he said — like streamlining work visas for asylum seekers — “without being accused of favoring ‘unfettered immigration’ or ‘letting every criminal come in.’ "

Innis, the Liberian shopkeeper, had been trying to ignore what she viewed as political negativity, focusing more on her customers looking for homemade pepper sauce or a wax-print dress imported from Ghana.

"It’s too stressful," she said.

Her son, however, followed the media blitz with apprehension. Melvin Paye, 45, had been offended when Trump referred to African nations as “s---hole countries” in 2018. But “poisoning the blood of our country”?

"That turns us against each other," he said, visiting his mother one early January afternoon as she packaged produce.

People were already angry about inflation, which had shrunk Innis’s profits and stung her son, too, when the cost of rubber jumped and the tire plant where he works slashed his hours. Paye had blamed the war in Ukraine for scrambling supply chains, but he worried Trump’s words were giving people another scapegoat.

“There could be more fighting,” he said. “More situations like Jan. 6.”

Their family had fled Liberia in 2002 as civil war raged, landing in Des Moines after spending three years in an Ivory Coast refugee camp. Paye sympathized with the migrants in the campaign ads.

"If Liberia bordered the United States," he said, "we would have done the same thing."

Now Liberia has a new president-elect, a former school janitor popular among Paye’s friends for his steady demeanor and scandal-free record. Optimism about the future there is contagious.

"That’s why everyone wants to go back," Innis said.

Not her son, though. He’d pledged allegiance to the United States on the day he became a citizen in 2010. If trouble reached his doorstep, he had a pistol in his safe.

“I’ll stay,” he said, “and defend myself if I have to.”