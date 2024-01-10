Trump won’t make closing argument in fraud trial

The trial could cost Trump hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and strip him of his ability to do business in New York. The lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, claims that Trump’s net worth was inflated by billions of dollars on financial statements that helped him secure business loans and insurance.

Judge Arthur Engoron rescinded permission for the unusual plan on Wednesday, a day ahead of closing arguments in the trial. Trump attorney Alina Habba responded: “Is anyone surprised anymore?”

NEW YORK — Donald Trump won’t make his own closing argument after all in his New York civil business fraud trial after his lawyers objected to the judge’s insistence that the former president stick to “relevant” matters.

The former president and current Republican 2024 front-runner denies any wrongdoing, and he has lambasted the case as a “hoax” and a political attack on him. James and the judge are Democrats.

It’s extremely uncommon for people who have lawyers to give their own closing arguments. But Trump’s lawyers had signaled privately to the judge last week that the ex-president planned to deliver a summation personally, in addition to arguments from his legal team.

In an email exchange that happened over recent days and was filed in court Wednesday, Engoron initially approved the request, saying he was “inclined to let everyone have his or her say.”

But he said Trump would have to limit his remarks to the boundaries that cover attorneys’ closing arguments: “commentary on the relevant, material facts that are in evidence, and application of the relevant law to those facts.”

He would not be allowed to introduce new evidence, “comment on irrelevant matters,” or “deliver a campaign speech” — or impugn the judge, his staff, the attorney general, her lawyers, or the court system, the judge wrote.

Trump attorney Christopher Kise responded that those limitations were “fraught with ambiguities, creating the substantial likelihood for misinterpretation or an unintended violation.” Engoron said that they were “reasonable, normal limits” and would allow for comments on the attorney general’s arguments but not personal attacks.

Kise termed the restrictions “very unfair.”

“You are not allowing President Trump, who has been wrongfully demeaned and belittled by an out of control, politically motivated attorney general, to speak about the things that must be spoken about,” the attorney wrote.

“I won’t debate this yet again. Take it or leave it,” the judge shot back, with an all-caps addition: “I will not grant any further extensions.”

After not hearing from Trump’s lawyers by a noon Wednesday deadline, Engoron wrote that he assumed Trump was not agreeing to the ground rules and therefore would not be speaking.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House contempt hearing

Hunter Biden made an unexpected appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning, briefly attending a committee hearing as Republicans began the process of holding him in contempt of Congress for violating a subpoena seeking his closed-door testimony.

The president’s son walked through the hallways and sat with his lawyers as the House Committee on Oversight, which has been seeking his testimony, began meeting. His appearance came a day before he is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles for an arraignment on tax charges.

The committee hearing devolved into a shouting match among committee members, with Republicans railing against Hunter Biden for ‘’a political stunt’' as Democrats yelled back that he was present and willing to answer questions under oath in a public setting, as the GOP lawmakers had been demanding.

Partway through the hearing, as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, began speaking, Hunter Biden got up and left.

‘’What a coward,’’ she said.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, told reporters outside the hearing room that his client was willing to testify in a public setting. The president’s son has refused to answer Republican House members’ questions behind closed doors, citing a concern that they would selectively leak his remarks to make him look bad.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump pushes false birther conspiracy about Haley

Former president Donald Trump has reached back into his brand of nativism to accuse a political opponent of color — this time, Nikki Haley — of not being a real American eligible for the presidency as he defends his own eligibility for the ballot under the Constitution.

On his social media site on Monday, Trump reposted a report by The Gateway Pundit, a website influential in the pro-Trump community that traffics in all manner of conspiracy theories, sowing doubt about Haley’s US citizenship as polls show her cutting into Trump’s lead in New Hampshire. The report falsely claims that because Haley’s Indian immigrant parents were not yet citizens when she was born in South Carolina, she is disqualified “from presidential or vice-presidential candidacy under the 12th amendment.”

Haley was born in the United States in 1972, automatically becoming a citizen.

Trump has done this before. His political rise was powered by his false and racist claim that Barack Obama, then the president, was born in Kenya and therefore ineligible for the White House. In 2016, he charged that his closest rival that election year, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, was ineligible for the ballot because he was born in Canada to an American mother.

But this time there is an added twist: Trump is fighting legal efforts in several states to declare him ineligible for the ballot under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, cases that so far have succeeded in Colorado and Maine.

The Constitution sets very few standards for presidential candidates: They must be at least 35 years old, be a “natural-born” citizen, and have been a resident of the United States for 14 years. Section Three of the 14th Amendment, approved after the Civil War, added that anyone who engaged in or aided an “insurrection” against the United States was ineligible to “hold any office, civil or military.”

Trump has previously called for an end to “birthright citizenship,” which is conferred to anyone born on US soil.

The question of Trump’s eligibility under the insurrection clause is now before the Supreme Court.

NEW YORK TIMES

Iowa buffeted by snow, frigid temperatures days before caucuses

WAUKEE, Iowa — Snow was still piling on top of the eight inches that had already accumulated when Kadee Miller trekked out to see Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Waukee.

“There were moments on the drive up here, I was like, ‘What are we doing?’” Miller said about her 7-mile drive from Adel on Tuesday. “The reason we drove up here is to really see who she is.”

Miller isn’t sure who she’ll vote for in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses on Jan. 15, but she’s sure she’ll be there — despite a frigid, slap-you-in-the-face cold night in the forecast.

“It’s important. It’s kind of our civil duty, right?” said Miller, a 49-year-old human resources worker. “So that’s what we have to do.”

National Weather Service data show there has never been a colder Iowa caucus night than what’s forecast for Jan. 15. The previous coldest was in 2004, when the high temperature for that year’s Jan. 19 caucuses was 16 degrees

Iowa Republicans will likely confront temperatures dipping below zero degrees Fahrenheit when they kick off the 2024 election cycle, a record-breaking forecast that might complicate candidates’ hopes of making their own history if the cold depresses voter turnout.

The candidates are publicly expressing optimism that their supporters will show up no matter how bad the weather is. But the snow and cold have already wreaked havoc on the candidates’ schedules, thwarting their plans to crisscross Iowa and make their final pitches to voters.

Donald Trump‘s campaign had to cancel events featuring surrogates advocating for the former president, including Mike Huckabee and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Mike Huckabee, who won the caucuses in 2008, posted on social media that the expected snowstorm grounded their plane.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said his car got stuck in a ditch while driving in snowy weather Monday night to Des Moines from northwest Iowa. Ramaswamy canceled his event Tuesday morning, saying it was “effectively impossible to safely get from Des Moines to Coralville,” hours after criticizing Haley for calling off her Monday event in Sioux City.

ASSOCIATED PRESS