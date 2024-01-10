Why Chris Christie’s 2024 presidential campaign mattered

Christie wasn’t the perfect vehicle for the subset of Republicans hoping to turn the page on Trump-ism that has taken over the party. He is complicated.

Among the 14 Republicans who either ran or are still running for president few even publicly accepted that premise. And, among those who did, none made this argument as firmly, unambiguously, or as successfully as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

When a former US president is criminally charged with attempting to overturn an election and then runs in the next one, that election, one would think, should be principally about that set of facts.

He was the first prominent Republican to endorse, and thereby enable, Trump in the 2016 presidential race. He then led Trump’s transition team. When he got boxed out by personal internal Trump-world politics for a position like attorney general, Christie was still always advising and affirming Trump.

He did this even after Trump made excuses for a deadly white supremacist march in Charlottesville. He did this even after children were separated from their families at the border and placed in fenced cages. He did this after Trump was impeached for abusing his power by encouraging a vulnerable Ukraine to after a political opponent. Even after Christie accused Trump of reckless actions that gave him COVID, which he said nearly killed him, Christie returned to the fold and led Trump’s general election debate prep.

But, maybe because of his long relationship with Trump, it mattered more when Christie finally broke with Trump on election night 2020. When Trump declared early in the morning the day after, as votes were still being tallied, that the election was “a fraud on the American public,” Christie was done with Trump.

Maybe Christie ran for president two years later because he wanted to correct his place in history. Maybe he ran because he saw an opening. Maybe he just wanted to be relevant again.

Whatever the real personal reason, Christie’s campaign mattered because he said something Republicans needed to say for the record and to provide a credible option for those to say they agreed with him.

Christie, after all, was never going to win the Republican nomination going about it the way he did. His opponents obeyed the simple math: no one could get enough Republican support in the primary system without the support of those who at least defended Trump, even if they didn’t like all of the baggage.

That is why rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley have pulled their punches. It isn’t because they deep down like Trump (they are running against him after all) but because the path to the nomination goes through Trump supporters.

It’s noticeable, however, that in recent weeks DeSantis and Haley have been more critical of Trump. Some of that has to do with things getting edgier days before an election. But a lot of it also has to do with the fact Christie’s unbending criticism of Trump created a permission structure that allowed others to take a jab here or there at the former president but never come off as truly “Never Trump.”

Let’s also stop for a second and marvel at the tactical miracle of the Christie campaign itself. He began the contest the most unpopular candidate of those considering a run among Republican voters. Even former vice president Mike Pence was better liked than Christie.

But he still found a way to raise enough money that he didn’t go broke when so many others did. His campaign famously traveled with so little staff and infrastructure they could fit in the same rental car together. No one seemed to notice they never opened a campaign headquarters. Though mid-October they didn’t even spend a dime on internal polling or a television ad.

And yet they kept qualifying for all of the debate stages hosted by the Republican National Committee, meaning he met both fundraising and polling standards many others did not. His New Hampshire-focused campaign also reached support of 13 percent making him third behind Trump and Haley.

But Christie said repeatedly he would have to win the New Hampshire primary or he would have to drop out.

With 13 days before the Granite State’s primary there appeared to be no path to win.

Meanwhile, there was increasing pressure on him to get out on the theory that the bulk of his supporters would go to Haley potentially giving her enough support to stall, perhaps temporarily, Trump’s sprint to the nomination.

Maybe that will happen. Maybe it won’t. But history will record that it won’t be Christie’s fault if it doesn’t.

But history will also show that Christie in the 2024 campaign played a huge role in simply how we talk about the stakes of the race.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.