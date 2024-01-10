How Christie’s decision to end his campaign will help Haley in New Hampshire

“It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination,” Christie told supporters tonight. “I want to promise you this, I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again.”

“If I don’t do well in New Hampshire, I’ll get out,” Chris Christie told the Boston Globe Editorial Board on Sept. 19. Today, nearly four months later, he made good on that promise when he suspended his campaign in Durham, N.H. In this way, he made good on another, more important promise he made to voters: to do his best to defeat former president Donald Trump.

The former New Jersey governor, whose intention was to bring honor back to the White House by defeating a president that he calls a “convicted criminal,” has freed up his voters in New Hampshire — currently the most competitive GOP primary — to look elsewhere for a nominee who can beat Trump. Christie, who concentrated all of his campaigning efforts on New Hampshire, has watched Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, climb to within single digits of the former president, according to a CNN poll. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today poll has Haley at 27 percent to Trump’s 46 percent in the Granite State. But the same poll has Christie getting 12 percent, and those voters will be in play for the Jan. 23 primary now that he’s dropped out.

Tonight Christie told supporters in Durham, N.H., that he stayed in the race this long because “we’re fighting for something bigger than ourselves, we’re fighting for something bigger than self-interest” while the other campaigns “spend more time arguing and worrying about who should get out of the race than they have spent going after the front runner.”

Some of his supporters have told me they preferred him for that very reason. At a Christie event in Epping, N.H., on Dec. 28, John Dickenson, 59, shared that he was supporting Christie because he has “come out against Trump with such conviction” and that he’s the only candidate throwing direct punches at Trump. It’s a badge of honor that the Christie campaign often touts.

But that also made Christie unable to form a majority coalition to win the Republican vote. I’ve pointed out that Christie’s past affiliation with the Trump administration has made anti-Trump Republicans wary even as his defection from the administration has alienated MAGA voters. His criticism of Haley and Ron DeSantis is paradoxically the very reason they are still viable in this race: They haven’t attacked Trump head-on. After Haley’s town hall in Concord, N.H., on Dec. 29, Andy Lavigne, 50, who’s a former Trump voter, told me that he “likes what [Haley] says” and “how she doesn’t badmouth President Trump because I think there’s a lot of Trump supporters out there who are happy with what he did and like his policies.” Lavigne, a landscaper from Bedford, is “50-50″ between Trump and Haley, and his “biggest fear with President Trump is that he won’t beat Joe Biden.”

At the same time, Haley might also appeal to Biden-weary Democrats. Standing near Lavigne in Concord was Kurt Sundstrom, 54, who said he’s a Democrat. Sundstrom, who’s from Hopkinton, doesn’t agree with all of Haley’s policies but said she’s “more of a unifier than other candidates … that’s sort of what we need.” “I’m not so sure Biden is the answer,” he continued, “I just think he’s a little bit weak.” At the same time, Sundstrom thinks Trump is “a horrible human being,” and is considering voting for Haley in the Republican primary so she can “bump out Trump.”

Then there are the Christie voters. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who has endorsed Haley, told me on December 29 that “all of” Christie’s voters would support the former South Carolina governor if Christie dropped out. John Dickerson is an example, saying that although Haley is “riding on [Christie’s] coattails” in terms of her softer criticism of Trump, he’d vote for her if Christie is out of the race.

This creates a viable — though still uphill — path to the nomination for Haley. If she wins New Hampshire, Sununu believes that “all that momentum goes to her home state, where she’s known, where she did incredibly well as governor, where she has this great record,” a reference to South Carolina, the primary after New Hampshire’s. “When the national narrative is like ‘oh wait a minute, he’s not winning,’ that’s a huge change in mindset for the American people and it becomes a binary decision, him vs. her.”

On Christie’s decision to suspend his campaign, Sununu issued a statement saying that “Chris ran a hard-fought campaign and is coming to this decision at a critical time. Defeating Donald Trump requires a consolidated field and Nikki Haley has the momentum to do so.”

Christie dropping certainly paves a clearer path for Haley, but the other leading Trump challenger, DeSantis, has what might be a last chance to win over voters in a debate against Haley in Iowa tonight. Though he’s maintained second-place nationally throughout the race, according to the FiveThirtyEight average DeSantis, who is polling only at 12 percent nationally, has lost about 20 points since this time last year, and has been lambasted for running a low-energy campaign. Even in Iowa, the central focus of his campaign and where he has managed to visit all 99 counties, Haley is within a point of DeSantis’ 17 percent. He has spent little time in New Hampshire, where he only has 8 percent support per the Globe poll.

With Haley having the best chance to challenge Trump’s lead, it’s mystifying that Christie keeps throwing jabs at her. In his speech tonight, Christie took a swipe at Haley’s botched answer to a question about the Civil War last month by noting that “of course we know” that bloody conflict was “caused by slavery.” He could even be heard heckling Haley just before the start of tonight’s speech, when he was caught on what sounded like a hot mic saying “she’s gonna get smoked and you and I both know it. She’s not up to this.” Promptly after, the campaign took down its livestream on YouTube. If Christie is serious about defeating Trump, he shouldn’t badmouth the candidate with the best odds.

For Haley’s part, she has taken the high road, issuing a statement saying that Christie has “been a friend for many years” and that she commends him “on a hard-fought campaign.” “Voters have a clear choice in this election: the chaos and drama of the past or a new generation of conservative leadership. I will fight to earn every vote, so together we can build a strong and proud America.” Beyond dropping out of the race Christie cannot fight against a Trump victory without supporting Haley, or at least leaving her alone.

Though tonight’s debate might represent DeSantis’ last and best shot to keep his campaign alive, it is also an opportunity for Haley to firmly establish herself as the lone Republican alternative to Trump. With his announcement tonight, Christie has given her an important boost in making that case.





Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.