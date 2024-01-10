Judges scoffed at Trump’s immunity argument. But Americans shouldn’t.

Even though his claim seems a sure legal loser, the last thing Americans should do is dismiss his basic assertion: that presidents have near total immunity for acts they commit while in office. His argument is that a vote for Trump in 2024 is a vote for presidential lawlessness. Americans must take him at his word.

Donald Trump had a terrible day in federal court Tuesday. His arguments to evade civil and criminal liability were essentially met by a collective eye roll from a panel of federal appellate judges in Washington, all as Trump himself watched from inside the courtroom.

Here’s the gist of what Trump, through his attorney D. John Sauer, argued: In order to be held accountable in civil or criminal court for actions taken while in office, a former president would have had to have been removed from office through the impeachment process. So essentially, impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate are prerequisites for any civil or criminal action against a former president.

Let’s be clear: There is no legal, constitutional, or historical basis for this claim. If it were true, President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon would have been unnecessary, as would be the promises by Trump’s GOP presidential primary opponents Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to pardon Trump if one of them were elected.

And as noted by the judges during the argument, during Trump’s impeachment trial for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, his own attorneys argued that the proper place to hold him accountable was in court, not the Senate. That was the justification then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell used to vote no on the impeachment articles and essentially whip the rest of the GOP caucus into following suit.

But it would be perilous to dismiss Trump’s argument in court this week, as nonsensical as it may be. What it portends outside of the courtroom is truly frightening.

“Could a president who ordered Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival, who was not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Judge Florence Pan asked.

“If he were impeached and convicted first,” answered Sauer, who clearly isn’t a good listener.

“So your answer is no?” Pan asked. Eventually Sauer conceded that a president in good standing could order the assassination of a political rival and not face charges.

And that, in a nutshell, is what another Trump presidency means.

Also consider those who would be in Trump’s inner orbit if he returns to the White House.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican who seems to be the front-runner in the Trump veepstakes with her intensely MAGA rhetoric, used her appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to double down on the 2020 election fraud lie and set up the election denialism she plans for November.

“What we saw in 2020 was an unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution, not going through state legislatures when it comes to changing election law,” Stefanik said. By the way, the Supreme Court threw out the far-fetched theory that only state lawmakers control election laws and procedures last term. But why let the rule of law get in the way of what you want?

Now imagine vice president Stefanik being tasked with the duty Mike Pence had on Jan. 6, 2021. Would she follow the Constitution as Pence did that day or do what Trump told her to do? The fact that Stefanik echoed Trump in calling those convicted of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection “hostages” gives the answer away.

Also, imagine House Speaker Mike Johnson, who advanced the same Supreme Court-debunked theory Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” being the decider of whether Trump would face the impeachment Trump’s own lawyers say would allow him to be held liable in court.

Get the picture? No guardrails. No White House counsel even trying to admonish Trump when he steps outside the bounds of his constitutional oath. No attorney general telling Trump that his lies about election fraud or anything else are nonsense, to paraphrase former attorney general Bill Barr’s more colorful language. No one atop the Pentagon pushing back on Trump’s promise to deploy the US military in American cities. No one to stop him from bringing his plans to weaponize the federal government against his political enemies and purge the government of all except those loyal to him from coming to fruition. No one to stop him when he acts on his vow to bring authoritarianism to the Oval Office.

Don’t believe me? Believe those who watched him work up close.

“I think the, you know, lack of accountability that he desires — which Putin has, the ayatollah has, Xi has ... think that he may want an America that is like that,” Trump-era White House lawyer Ty Cobb said Tuesday on CNN. Trump poses “the gravest threat to democracy that we’ve ever seen,” Cobb added.

Trump may be on a losing streak in court, but in the process, he is telling the American people exactly what a second Trump term would mean. Believe him.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.