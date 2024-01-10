Donald Trump, man of — faith?

The event was an important milestone in the emergence of the religious right as a significant factor in American politics. The gathering in Texas, noted The Washington Post , “grew out of the fledgling movement founded largely by radio and television preachers such as Jerry Falwell of Lynchburg, Va., after they found in a survey that some 70 percent of those who identify themselves as born-again Christians (a group estimated at between 35 million and 60 million people) did not vote in 1976.” Reagan wasn’t an evangelical, but he had grown up in the church, had been a Sunday school teacher , and regularly spoke of America’s role in history as a reflection of God’s providence.

In the summer of 1980, as Ronald Reagan was campaigning to replace Jimmy Carter as president, the former California governor traveled to Dallas to address 16,000 evangelical Christians from 41 states at the National Affairs Briefing Conference in Reunion Arena.

Advertisement

The Dallas conference was nonpartisan — all three leading presidential candidates (Reagan, Carter, and Independent John Anderson) had been invited to speak, though only Reagan accepted the invitation. His speech that day helped convince many evangelicals to support the Republican cause, in part because of the deft and respectful disclaimer with which he began.

“I know this is a nonpartisan gathering, and so I know that you can’t endorse me,” Reagan said. “But . . . I want you to know that I endorse you and what you’re doing.”

In the end, a majority of white evangelical voters supported Reagan in the 1980 election. But it was support he’d had to earn. After all, the president he was challenging was a born-again Christian who had long served as a deacon in the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.

Advertisement

For Donald Trump, however, the rules have always been different.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, numerous conservative Christian leaders lined up to support him with what would prove unwavering loyalty. Prominent religious activists who had thundered against Bill Clinton for his “debauched, debased, and defamed” ways (to quote the influential televangelist Pat Robertson) pledged their fealty to Trump, whose behavior was at least as debauched and debased. Ralph Reed, the first executive director of the Christian Coalition, had excoriated Clinton in 1998 on the grounds that “character matters, and . . . we will not rest until we have leaders of good moral character.” But in 2016, not even a video in which Trump boasted crudely of groping women’s crotches could shake Reed’s support. “People of faith” have more important concerns, he told CNN. “A 10-year-old tape of a private conversation with a TV talk show host ranks pretty low on their hierarchy of concerns.”

Apparently it also ranked pretty low that Trump said he had never had any interest in praying for forgiveness. Or that he snickeringly described the taking of Communion as “when I drink my little wine . . . and have my little cracker.” Or that when he was asked to name one or two favorite Bible verses, he dodged the question.

Eight years later — years filled with fresh revelations of Trump’s lack of “good moral character” — little seems to have changed.

Advertisement

Somehow, Trump supporters who take religion seriously have managed to convince themselves that Trump is one of their number, notwithstanding the mountain of evidence to the contrary. The Mormon writer McKay Coppins reported in 2020 on the numerous ways in which Trump has mocked his Christian supporters, some of whom he refers to as “hustlers” plying a “racket.” During meetings with evangelical leaders, he has at times made a point of emphasizing his lack of interest in religious faith. In a recording of one such meeting, Coppins wrote, “the candidate can be heard shrugging off his scriptural ignorance . . . and joking about his inexperience with prayer (‘The first time I met [Mike Pence], he said, “Will you bow your head and pray?” and I said, “Excuse me?” I’m not used to it.’)”

I could understand if Trump supporters acknowledged that while their hero doesn’t share their faith, they stand with him anyway because of his political positions or because they love his combative style or because the people who hate him are the people they hate too. What baffles me is that so many of them feel the need to insist that Trump really is a faithful Christian — more faithful, in fact, than his opponents.

In a new poll commissioned by the Deseret News, an astonishing 64 percent of Republicans surveyed said that Trump is a “person of faith.” Far fewer respondents said the same about other Republican candidates or officials. Just 44 percent of Republicans in the survey regarded Nikki Haley — who converted to Christianity as an adult — as a person of faith. The percentage was even lower for Ron DeSantis (34 percent), Vivek Ramaswamy (22 percent), and Chris Christie (22 percent). As for Senator Mitt Romney, a devout lifelong Mormon? Only 34 percent of the Republicans surveyed consider him a man of faith. President Biden, a churchgoing Catholic? A mere 13 percent.

Advertisement

To be clear, the survey sorted respondents by party affiliation, not by their religious identity. Not all those who are Republican are necessarily evangelical, or even Christian. But the overlap between the two groups has grown dramatically in recent decades. In the 1970s, as Ryan Burge, a Baptist pastor and professor of political science, has written, only 40 percent of white evangelical churchgoers identified as Republicans. Now that number is 70 percent.

One thing I have learned in life is that human beings have a powerful capacity to believe things contrary to fact when it is in their financial, emotional, or social interest to do so. Trump is not a man of faith and never has been. But in 2016, millions of voters on the religious right — not all of them Christian — decided to ignore Trump’s gross moral transgressions because they liked his stands on certain public issues. In the process, they diminished their moral authority. Eight years later, they are still at it.

This is an excerpt from Arguable, a Globe Opinion newsletter from columnist Jeff Jacoby. Sign up to get Arguable in your inbox each week.