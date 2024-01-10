The real ‘clash of civilizations’ is happening right now

To widen the lens, that the enemies of democracy worldwide are nationalists of various stripes — religious, ethnic, cultural, or racial — highlights the larger divide between universalists and particularists. The former understand that humanity has evolved to the point of sharing a common fate; the latter see their particular population as superior and more deserving.

Omer Aziz’s essay in the Ideas section on the last day of 2023, “The real ‘clash of civilizations’ will happen at home,” correctly states that “the nationalist right is ascendant” and that “the real clash of civilizations will take place within the West, including here at home.” That clash is about the survival of our democratic experiment.

The survival of our democratic experiment is at stake

We are witness to the inhumanity of particularists on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian war, in a nationalist war of aggression in Ukraine, and in the massive ethnic and national (and underreported) tragedies in Sudan and Myanmar. I could go on.

As we approach Martin Luther King Day, his words ring loud and clear: “We must learn to live together like brothers or perish together like fools.”

David J. Weinstein

Jamaica Plain





The American promise celebrates humanity in all forms

Thank you for the perspective on history provided by Omer Aziz in “The real ‘clash of civilizations’ will happen at home” (Ideas, Dec. 31), a much-needed corrective in this time of mounting divisions. It is hoped that more people will see what this clash is pointing toward and stop being part of the problem, which is viewing another group as the problem, and start being part of the solution, which is the American promise of a nation made up of, and open to, all forms of humanity. It is this ideal, not a vision where everyone is the same, that has brought well-being, peace, prosperity, and a rich cultural and intellectual landscape.

We can let America be great again by remembering that true story of our success and shucking the delusions of group purity.

Rick Reibstein

Lexington