Jan. 6, 2021: marking a dark day with fears for the future

Senator Mitt Romney, who is quoted in a New York Times story that appeared in the Globe’s Jan. 6 edition (“Biden condemns Trump as dire threat”), misses the most important point when he suggests that people have moved on from the events of Jan. 6, 2021. This country’s citizens, with their short attention spans, need to be reminded over and over that we almost lost our democracy on that day. Police were brutally attacked and lives were lost, the vice president’s life was threatened, the Capitol was overrun by marauders, and the lives of lawmakers and their aides were in danger. Even then, 147 Republican members of Congress refused to recognize the votes of the American people.

No, we should not move on. We should remember and be aware that this mob is regrouping and it could happen again.