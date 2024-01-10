Direct and vital line from defense contractor to Navy helicopters

Re “US sinks 3 Houthi boats in Red Sea” (Page A1, Jan. 1): I spent most of my career at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, Conn., where I was able to see the incredible engineering and manufacturing that goes into making, testing, and transferring helicopters to the US Defense Department. I imagined the look on the faces of my former co-workers as they read the news about the reported Navy-led defense of a commercial freighter.

Piloting an attack helicopter, in this case the Seahawk, in peacetime is inherently challenging. While deadly warfare is not something one wishes, there is a time and place to recognize the great responsibility that extends from the dedicated American workers making military helicopters at Sikorsky (now owned by Lockheed Martin) to the heroism of the pilots on whatever mission is assigned. This is a highly coordinated activity from start to finish and one we can all take pride in as Americans.