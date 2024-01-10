An uncertain ending for Patriots’ Mac Jones

The story with a more uncertain ending belongs to Mac Jones, the quarterback who went from first-round draft pick to a fallen and forgotten man in Foxborough. Jones started 11 games, during which he threw 12 interceptions . He was then benched and consigned to game-day oblivion in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final six games of the season. In the Patriots’ last game against the New York Jets, Jones was relegated to third-string emergency quarterback — essentially erased. With obituaries for the 2023 season underway, he returned briefly to the spotlight to say he felt like he had let people down and expressed hope that, at 25, his life in professional football isn’t over.

Bill Belichick will be fine whether he leaves the New England Patriots for another coaching job or stays. As ugly as this 4-13 season turned out to be, his winning legacy is firmly set in six Super Bowl wins as head coach , along with other game-winning statistics dear to football fans.

Many people blame Belichick, the offensive coaches, and the overall Patriots organization for his downfall. So Jones may get a second chance. But there’s no guarantee. The NFL is a harsh place. Once a judgment is reached that you’re not up to grade, it can be a short career. In the meantime, it must be hard for someone that young to confront soul-crushing failure on such a big stage, especially in Boston’s harsh media glare.

At different points of life, nearly everyone encounters some kind of career setback. Search the internet for people who failed at first but went on to succeed and lists abound. According to this one from Business Insider, Lady Gaga was signed to a record label at 19 but was dropped three months later. Stephen Spielberg, who has won three Oscars and 11 Emmy awards, was rejected numerous times by the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Walt Disney was fired from the Kansas City Star because his editor felt he lacked imagination and had no good ideas. Oprah Winfrey was fired from her first television anchor job for getting “too emotionally invested in her stories.” In one of Fred Astaire’s first screen tests, an executive wrote: “Can’t sing. Can’t act. Slightly balding. Can dance a little.”

But there’s something different about failure in a stadium or arena, which often happens against a backdrop of booing, beer-filled fans. For sure, it’s all part of the agony and ecstasy of sports. At every level, athletes willingly take on the risk of personal disappointment. Those who succeed are adored and glorified, and in the professional world they are also rewarded with enormous sums of money. Payment is now part of the package for some college athletes, too. Grooming kids for a career in athletics is big business. Most are eliminated in middle school or high school. The best go on to college. But fewer than 2 percent of NCAA student-athletes go on to be professional athletes. Failure is part of the process, but at every stage, winnowing hurts.

There are also lists of NFL players who were cut and went on to great football careers. One was Jim Plunkett, the first overall pick in the 1971 draft by the Patriots. He had a good first season and was named AFC Rookie of the Year. But his play declined, and over the course of his career here, he threw more interceptions than touchdowns. In 1976, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. After his release from that team in 1978, he was signed by the Oakland Raiders (who subsequently moved to Los Angeles and then to Las Vegas). With Plunkett as their quarterback, the Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1981 and 1984.

Upton Bell, my go-to football guru who was the Patriots general manager in 1971 and has held other executive positions in football, does not see the next Plunkett in Jones. Plunkett, he said via email, “never flinched in the pocket, even though he was under heavy pressure. He had a better arm and was a better athlete than Mac.” Still, of Jones, he said, “I think he could be a good backup and maybe even a starter because the NFL is devoid of good QBs.” His future, Bell said, “depends on how he recovers from a very bad experience here, which he contributed to.” Jones was criticized for bad temper on the sidelines, and there were reports that his teammates lost faith in him. But to be fair, some of that was likely due to the frustration that comes with failing when you are used to being the best.

With all the glory and money of professional sports comes great pressure to win. Coaches play a role in that. But ultimately it’s the player on the field who must fulfill not only their personal dream but the dreams of all those screaming fans. Then, fans will leave it to the player to process failure and defeat — which is where Jones is now.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.