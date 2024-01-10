The tricky task ahead for Trump’s GOP rivals

Only Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, is willing to beard the apprentice autocrat who remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, despite his multiple indictments . Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, and DeSantis, the governor of Florida, have a different idea: Stay in a MAGA-amenable space even as they suggest it’s time for the GOP to dump Trump.

As they make their cases in Iowa, which will caucus on Jan. 15, and New Hampshire, which holds a primary vote on Jan. 23, both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are taking that skittery-jittery approach.

Can one tame the lying — that is, of Donald Trump — if all they dare do is tiptoe cautiously to the far edge of his duplicitous den and toss twigs in his direction?

The obvious reason: You make MAGA mad if you criticize its leader. Not only do the hard-core Trumpkins denounce Trump apostates as RINOs — Republicans in name only — they treat it as political treason even to consider an alternative to Trump. With MAGA such a large, authoritarian-inclined, reason-resistant part of the Republican Party, that renders primary terrain a minefield for Trump’s GOP rivals.

Mind you, that’s not simply because of the truculence of Trump’s tried and true, but for this reason too: Calling Trump unfit for the presidency is tantamount to telling those who supported him in the past that they got gulled by a political conman.

Thus the soft-sell approaches. DeSantis, who is running as a Trump-style cultural warrior, focuses not on the former president’s multiple offenses against democracy, as Christie does, but rather on the way his political baggage could hobble the conservative cause.

DeSantis says he doesn’t think Trump can win again. Message: Nominating him means four more years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And even if Trump does win, having already served one term, he wouldn’t be eligible for re-election, the Florida governor notes. Besides, though DeSantis agrees with his priorities, when he was president, Trump wasn’t actually able to deliver on his promises.

“If you’ve run before, promised things, didn’t deliver, and then you’re running on the same things, wouldn’t it be reasonable to say, ‘Gee, I don’t know that I can take that to the bank going forward?’ " DeSantis asked during last week’s CNN “town hall” presentation.

So: He’ll be the new and improved Donald Trump-style candidate. But if you voted for the old-fashioned Trump in the past, well, no need to feel rebuked about it. Trump 1.0 simply faces structural and political hurdles that won’t hobble the new and improved Ronald Trump.

Haley also argues electability. The former president is functionally tied with Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the polls, while “I defeat Biden by 17 points — 17 points,” she argues. A margin like that would carry the GOP to control of the Senate, the House, and governorships across the country, she said during her CNN town hall. It would also impart an undeniable mandate for conservative policies.

Now, don’t misunderstand Haley. She personally thinks “President Trump was the right president at the right time. . . But the reality is, rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.” That line in particular draws an incredulous snort from Christie.

“That’s like an arsonist saying, ‘For some reason, burning buildings follow me wherever I go,’ " he said. “Chaos and drama . . . follow him because that’s what he does.”

Time was, as long as Haley and DeSantis didn’t mind looking as though they’d put their pluck, principles, and probity in a blind trust, it was all well and good. They could let Christie batter the Trump tree and stand nearby twiddling their thumbs, ready to catch any of the crab apples that might fall reluctantly from the branches.

But now Christie has become the skunk at the GOP garden party. He’s not just blasting Trump, he’s calling out his rivals for failing to do so — and making it a barometer of their wimpiness.

His own conversion technique is a harder sell in that it requires Republicans to recognize Trump for what he is: Not just an inveterate liar, but a demagogic danger to democracy. He doesn’t offer an easy off-ramp, but only the bruised brotherhood of the bamboozled. That is, in 2016, he got taken in by Trump as well, but he’s now grown wiser – and for the good of their party and their country. His fellow Republicans need to do so as well.

Will any approach work, and if so, which one? Well, one new poll of New Hampshire shows Haley having narrowed Trump’s lead to just 7 percentage points, while another has Trump with a 19 point lead over her.

So what to make of those mixed measures? As melodramatic TV newscasters like to say when the future is unclear, only time will tell.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.