Bears decide to keep coach Matt Eberflus but fire most of their offensive assistants

There will, however, be some big changes to his staff.

The Chicago Bears are sticking with coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season.

Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young, and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts were also let go.

The decision to bring back Eberflus for a third year is the first big one in a crucial offseason. The Bears won five of seven late in the season behind an improved defense following a poor start and finished with a 7-10 record after having a league-worst 3-14 mark in 2022.

The Bears enter the offseason with the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row. They have a chance to grab a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they decide to move on from Justin Fields after three seasons.

They also believe they have put in place a winning foundation this season and could be in position to challenge in the NFC North after three straight losing seasons. With top receiver D.J. Moore and Pro Bowlers Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson leading the defense, Chicago has some solid players in place. Right tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (four interceptions) had strong rookie seasons after being drafted 10th overall and in the second round, respectively.

Had they fired Eberflus, the Bears could have brought in an offensive-minded head coach to try to get the most out of the quarterback, whether it’s Fields or one of the prized prospects.

Fields’s three seasons have been marked by big plays with his arm and legs, but little consistency as a passer. And he never really meshed with Getsy even though they said their relationship was a good one. Fields went public with his frustration in Week 3 when he said he was being fed too much information, comments he tried to soften later that day.

Fields showed some improvement in the pocket this season and threw for a career-high 2,562 yards in 13 games. But he was 22nd in the NFL with an 86.3 passer rating.

Martindale, Giants part

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants have parted ways after coach Brian Daboll fired two of his most trusted assistant coaches.

The Giants, coming off a 6-11 season, announced the separation after more than a day of talks on how to work around the final year of Martindale’s contract. He was supposed to earn in the neighborhood of $3 million in 2024.

No details of the split were released. A separation agreement could limit which teams the longtime coordinator could join if he was hired elsewhere next season.

There were reports that the 60-year-old Martindale had submitted his resignation on Monday after the dismissals of outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, brothers whom Martindale worked with in Baltimore and were hired by him after he got the Giants job. But Martindale never submitted a resignation, according to general manager Joe Schoen.

Pierce interview sought

The Titans have requested an interview with Las Vegas interim coach Antonio Pierce, potentially giving the Raiders competition should they eventually offer him the full-time job. Tennessee is looking for a replacement for Mike Vrabel, who was fired Tuesday after six seasons. The Titans also requested interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The Raiders’ season is over after they finished 8-9, but went 5-4 after Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels at midseason . . . Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Bills fan during an altercation near Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Dolphins in the final regular-season game. As Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after the game Sunday night, they had an altercation with the driver of another vehicle a few blocks from the stadium, Miami Gardens police said in a news release. The driver pulled out a gun, and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, police said. The man then fled in an older model Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation. Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but that person’s name wasn’t immediately released.