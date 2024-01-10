BAA announces a stellar women’s field for the 128th Boston Marathon in April

According to the Boston Athletic Association, the 128th Boston Marathon will feature “the strongest women’s field in race history,” with several defending champions returning to the starting line in Hopkinton on April 15 to pursue another title.
There will be 19 women with personal bests under 2:23 entered, including Olympians, World Marathon Majors winners, and national stars.
Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from Kenya, returns after winning Boston last spring. Obiri, who now lives in Colorado, also won the BAA 10k title in June and the New York City Marathon in November.
Desiree Linden, the 2018 Boston champion, holds the third-fastest time by an American (2:22:38), and has finished in the top five five times on the Boston route. She is joined by Emma Bates, who posted the second-fastest time by an American woman at Boston (2:22:10) with a fifth-place finish last year.
Advertisement
2019 Boston champion Worknesh Degefa is also in the field, along with fellow Ethiopian Hiwot Gebremaryam, who finished eighth last year. Tadu Teshome, a newcomer to Boston, owns the lowest personal best in the field (2:17:36), which she set in Valencia in 2022.
Two-time Boston champion Edna Kiplagat and 2022 World Athletics Championship silver medalist Judith Korir are among the contenders from Kenya, along with 2022 New York City champion Sharon Lokedi and Mary Ngugi, a four-time top 10 finisher at Boston.
Susannah Scaroni will return to defend her title in the women’s wheelchair division. The Paralympian won by a 5:10 margin last year, breaking the tape in 1:41:45.