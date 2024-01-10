BAA announces a stellar women’s field for the 128th Boston Marathon in April

According to the Boston Athletic Association, the 128th Boston Marathon will feature “the strongest women’s field in race history,” with several defending champions returning to the starting line in Hopkinton on April 15 to pursue another title.

There will be 19 women with personal bests under 2:23 entered, including Olympians, World Marathon Majors winners, and national stars.

Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from Kenya, returns after winning Boston last spring. Obiri, who now lives in Colorado, also won the BAA 10k title in June and the New York City Marathon in November.