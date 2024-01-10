Bruins had their chances against Coyotes, but lose back-and-forth affair in overtime

Nick Schmaltz scored an overtime goal moments after Jeremy Swayman replaced injured starting goalie Linus Ullmark to give the Coyotes a 4-3 win at Mullett Arena Tuesday night.

For the second straight night the Bruins were forced to work overtime but received nothing extra on their score sheet.

Feeding off the frenzied, fraternity party-like atmosphere on the campus of Arizona State, both clubs came out flying, pushing the pace.

The Coyotes got the benefit of the first power play when Trent Frederic corralled Travis Dermott in the offensive end.

The hosts couldn’t cash in, with Linus Ullmark making a number of nifty saves, his best a right-pad robbery on Lawson Crouse.

Matt Dumba was whistled for hooking Mason Lohrei and the Bruins red-hot power play didn’t take long to make it hurt.

David Pastrnak drifted in from the top of the right circle and snapped one that quickly escalated over Connor Ingram’s glove for the 1-0 lead at 4:41.

It was the All-Star’s 25th goal of the season and his eighth on the power play. Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie picked up the helpers.

Things started to get physical midway through the first courtesy of Charlie McAvoy, who blasted Jack McBain into the boards at the red line.

Clayton Keller got a little cute with the stick on Brad Marchand, but the slick Coyotes winger turned the other cheek when Marchand took exception. The result was a mini melee with Marchand getting four minutes (two each for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct) and Keller (cross-checking) and Nick Schmaltz (roughing) two each.

The nasty stuff ratcheted up in the second with Frederic and Liam O’Brien dropping the gloves just over two minutes in.

Frederic was engaged with Dermott when O’Brien came charging in. In the old days, O’Brien would have been hit with a third-man-in infraction, but instead got two extra for roughing.

He scored the takedown on Frederic, who was still hot in the box.

The Coyotes got the best scoring chance on Boston’s power play, but Ullmark again was up to the task, gobbling up Troy Stecher’s wrister.

Keller buried the equalizer for the Coyotes with Matt Grzelcyk in the box for tripping.

Slipping through a scrum in front, Keller grabbed a loose puck and went top shelf on Ullmark for his 14th of the season.

It wasn’t tied for long thanks to more fourth line fourth-line magic.

Jesper Boqvist flashed speed previously unseen this season, darting down the wing before cutting across above the circles and ripping a wrister past Ingram’s blocker.

Boqvist’s first goal (and point) of the season came just 50 seconds after Keller’s strike.

The Coyotes pulled even again, capitalizing on an errant, blind backhand pass by Frederic.

Nick Bjugstad collected and fed Logan Cooley, who shuffled a pass to Dylan Guenther, rumbling down the slot. Guenther unleashed a one-timer past Ullmark for his second of the season and allowed Arizona to enter the locker room tied at 2.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.