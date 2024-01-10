Joe Mazzulla stresses the officials shouldn’t be the focus of Celtics’ last-second loss to the Pacers

“One, I’ve got to take responsibility and accountability. I can’t give out false information,” Mazzulla deadpanned before facing the Timberwolves on Wednesday. “So, I gave out the wrong time. That one’s on me. You should always take accountability for your actions, especially when you’re not right.”

After the Celtics lost to the Pacers, 133-131, in controversial fashion Monday, coach Joe Mazzulla said several times in his postgame press conference that he was eagerly awaiting the 4 p.m. Tuesday release of the officials’ Last Two Minute Report, which he believed would show Jaylen Brown was actually fouled by Buddy Hield with 3.2 seconds left and the score tied.

He was joking, but 48 hours earlier, he had not really considered the officiating a laughing matter. The report stated that Hield’s block was clean, but also that Pacers center Myles Turner should have been whistled for an illegal screen with two seconds left, and that Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis did not foul Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin on a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left. Mathurin ultimately drained the game-winning free throws.

Despite his initial ire, Mazzulla said Wednesday he had mostly moved on.

“After thinking about it more, it’s more important to focus on the third quarter for our team,” he said. “So whether it’s right, wrong or indifferent, I think you have a right to be pissed about the situation. I don’t think that’s wrong. But at the end of the day, if we try to act like that’s the main reason we lost, we’re not getting the perspective and the lesson that we need to.”

The Celtics allowed the Pacers, who were playing without injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, to erupt for 44 points in that fateful frame.

“So that’s kind of what we talked about today as a team,” Mazzulla said. “We should be [ticked] off. Didn’t go our way and it’s probably going to happen again. How do we handle it? It’s just a thing that happens. More importantly, let’s not forget about where we have to get better.”

Line items

The Celtics entered Wednesday’s game shooting 79.7 percent from the foul line, ranking eighth in the NBA, but they connected on just 30 of 48 attempts in their two-game set against the Pacers.

Mazzulla made it clear he believes it was just a random blip over the course of a long season

“It’s one of those things I don’t ever touch,” he said. “Every guy’s got their own routine and practices in their own way. They’ve been doing it their whole career. I try not to touch that. I don’t really mention that, to be honest with you.”

Timberwolves weather tough travel

The Timberwolves’ flight to Boston from Orlando following their win over the Magic on Tuesday night was canceled due to bad weather, so the team did not arrive in Boston until around 1 p.m. Wednesday. “It’s pretty much business as usual, as much as it can be,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “As soon as the game ended [Tuesday] night, we knew what our fate was going to be. So we got to the hotel, we were able to get settled, kind of a pretty smooth day up here. So it’s all about their individual routines and how they’ll be able to kind of cope with the change in that. But, no excuses. We’re here to play, we’re here to try to win the game.” . . . Point guard Mike Conley (rest) and center Rudy Gobert (hip) sat out for the Timberwolves. Porzingis was sidelined for the Celtics due to a knee contusion . . . Timberwolves part-owner and former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez attended the game.

