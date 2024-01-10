EMass girls’ basketball: Ringing up 30-point nights, Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesebro headlines Players of the Week

Reese Bartlett, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Trojans prevail against New Bedford and North Quincy.
Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — Another stellar week saw Cheesebro drop 36 points, 31 points, and 35 points in victories against Brockton, Somerset Berkley, and New Bedford.
Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — Chenette posted 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5 steals per game in a 1-1 week for the Skippers.
Naziiah Herisse, New Heights Charter — A 28-point, 10-rebound, 7-steal performance from Herisse paved the way to a 56-38 victory against Minuteman on Saturday.
Maddie Oliver, Norwell — The junior posted two double-doubles in a 2-0 week, with 25 points and 10 rebounds Friday vs. East Bridgewater, and 14 points and 11 rebounds against Hull on Tuesday.
Shannon Patrick, Acton-Boxborough — With 28 points and 10 rebounds, the senior All-Scholastic propelled the Revolution to a 49-30 win over Newton South on Friday.
