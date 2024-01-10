fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Ringing up 30-point nights, Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesebro headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Ringing up 30-point nights, Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesebro headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2024, 1 hour ago
Kat Cheesebro has propelled Dartmouth to an unbeaten start on the court.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Reese Bartlett, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Trojans prevail against New Bedford and North Quincy.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — Another stellar week saw Cheesebro drop 36 points, 31 points, and 35 points in victories against Brockton, Somerset Berkley, and New Bedford.

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — Chenette posted 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5 steals per game in a 1-1 week for the Skippers.

Naziiah Herisse, New Heights Charter — A 28-point, 10-rebound, 7-steal performance from Herisse paved the way to a 56-38 victory against Minuteman on Saturday.

Maddie Oliver, Norwell — The junior posted two double-doubles in a 2-0 week, with 25 points and 10 rebounds Friday vs. East Bridgewater, and 14 points and 11 rebounds against Hull on Tuesday.

Shannon Patrick, Acton-Boxborough — With 28 points and 10 rebounds, the senior All-Scholastic propelled the Revolution to a 49-30 win over Newton South on Friday.

