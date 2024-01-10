EMass girls’ basketball: Ringing up 30-point nights, Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesebro headlines Players of the Week

Reese Bartlett, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Trojans prevail against New Bedford and North Quincy.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — Another stellar week saw Cheesebro drop 36 points, 31 points, and 35 points in victories against Brockton, Somerset Berkley, and New Bedford.

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — Chenette posted 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5 steals per game in a 1-1 week for the Skippers.