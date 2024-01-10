If the Patriots draft a quarterback, which one of the top five would fit them best?

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 , and returned for (by his standards) a rough 2023, failing to keep the Trojans in the Top 25. (It was more about a woeful defense, but that’s another story.) However, the 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pounder remains at the top of just about every mock draft. The strong-armed righthander consistently delivered throws that were the envy of every quarterback-needy team in the NFL.

With the Patriots in possession of the No. 3 overall draft pick and an offense that clearly needs an overhaul, their best course of action could very well be selecting a quarterback. While it’s important to note that they could end up going in a different direction — trading down, or picking wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or an offensive tackle (Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu), for example — here are the five quarterbacks who are considered to be at the top of this year’s draft class.

2023 stats: 69 percent completion rate, 3,633 yards, 30 touchdown passes, 5 interceptions.

Why the Patriots should draft him: If the 22-year-old is given the proper tools, his highlights suggest he’s capable of becoming another Patrick Mahomes. He has peerless technique, footwork, delivery, and pocket awareness, as well as an ability to use his legs when plays break down (966 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns in three college seasons). All he needs might be a head coach who is OK dealing with an occasionally overconfident throw from a rookie quarterback.

Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft him: He reportedly has made inquiries about securing an ownership piece of the team that drafts him, and he’ll be questioned about the scene at the end of the Utah game when he jumped into the stands to embrace his mother after a difficult loss. But those are relatively minor issues when you consider his production and what he might be capable of at the next level.

▪ DRAKE MAYE, North Carolina

If Williams weren’t in this year’s draft, the 21-year-old Maye would likely be considered the No. 1 pick. At the very least, he’ll be a top-three selection.

2023 stats: 63 percent completion rate, 3,608 yards, 24 TD passes, 9 INTs.

Why the Patriots should draft him: The accuracy is a little lacking when stacked against the rest of the group, but that aside, the 6-4, 230-pounder appears to check all the boxes when you’re talking about a franchise signal-caller. In addition to the impressive pocket presence, he also has sneaky quickness; he rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in his college career.

Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft him: Priority. If they feel strongly that they can get another quarterback later in the draft (or land one in free agency), the Patriots could go for Alt or Harrison — or trade back — instead of taking Maye at No 3.

Drake Maye went 8-4 as North Carolina's QB, then skipped its bowl game. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty

▪ JAYDEN DANIELS, LSU

This season’s Heisman winner is the most dynamic of the bunch. Flip on the tape of his performance against Florida (372 passing yards, 3 TDs; 234 rushing yards, 2 TDs) for an indication of what he’s capable of.

2023 stats: 72 percent completion rate, 3,812 passing yards, 40 TD passes, 4 INTs; 135 carries, 1,134 rushing yards, 10 TDs.

Why the Patriots should draft him: He could be the most intriguing prospect. The 6-4, 210-pounder has tremendous speed and explosiveness, and all of his stats (completion rate, passing yards, touchdown passes, rushing yards, yards per carry) have improved dramatically over the last three years as he moved from Arizona State to LSU. The 23-year-old likely has the highest ceiling of any of the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft him: His thin frame might not be sustainable for a running quarterback at the next level. But there’s an awful lot to like.

Dual threat Jayden Daniels ran off with the Heisman Trophy this past season. Sarah Stier/Getty

▪ BO NIX, Oregon

In another year, we’d be talking more about Nix. The 6-3, 214-pounder started at Auburn, but after an up-and-down junior year, he transferred to Oregon. This past season, he did an impressive job helming a Ducks offense that averaged 44.2 points per game, one of the best totals in the nation.

2023 stats: 77 percent completion rate, 4,508 yards, 45 TD passes, 3 INTs.

Why the Patriots should draft him: You always need to put stats into context, but his numbers — including just three picks in 470 attempts — are flat-out ridiculous. While a sizable part of that was Oregon’s QB-friendly offense, the accuracy and quick throws are enough to garner the attention of plenty of teams.

Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft him: He’s shown some jitters in the pocket and made some questionable calls from time to time. In addition, he’ll turn 24 in February, when he’ll be the same age as Trevor Lawrence. With quarterbacks playing into their late 30s, it won’t have a colossal impact on his NFL career, but it’s certainly part of the conversation when you talk about him as a prospect.

Bo Nix's numbers stand out, even in a class as talented as this year's. Christian Petersen/Getty

▪ MICHAEL PENIX JR., Washington

Penix doesn’t have the résumé of the rest of the class, but his intangibles are off the charts. In his career with the Huskies, it was clear his teammates rallied to him as a leader. It’s unclear as to whether that will translate at the next level, but it’s certainly something in his favor.

2023 stats: 65 percent completion rate, 4,903 yards, 36 TD passes, 11 INTs.

Why the Patriots should draft him: Penix’s performance in the national championship game — at least from a numbers perspective — will cause his draft stock to take a hit. That means he could be there at the start of the second round. If the Patriots go in another direction at No. 3, they could still end up with the southpaw at the start of Day 2.

Why the Patriots shouldn’t draft him: A lengthy injury history. The 23-year-old had four consecutive season-ending injuries, including ACL and shoulder issues. It’ll be part of the discussion around Penix’s prospects, particularly when it comes to his medical tests at the combine.

Michael Penix Jr. couldn't complete the job in the national championship game, losing to Michigan, 34-13. Carmen Mandato/Getty





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.