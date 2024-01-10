As injuries mount on road trip, Bruins emphasize stronger starts in games

The Bruins lost goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) and forward Matt Poitras (upper body) Tuesday, a night after defenseman Brandon Carlo left with an upper-body injury in the shootout loss to the Avalanche .

The Bruins dropped their second straight game on this four-game swing Tuesday night — 4-3 in overtime to the Coyotes — but of greater concern for the Atlantic Division leaders is the roster losses that are piling up.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Bruins woke up Wednesday morning feeling a little hungover after their visit to “The Party Barn,” the official unofficial nickname of Mullett Arena, the raucous rink in the heart of the Arizona State campus.

Advertisement

Jim Montgomery’s skaters had Wednesday off, though there was likely a lot of work being done by the staff, including general manager Don Sweeney, who is on this trip and will need to supply reinforcements if Ullmark, Poitras, and Carlo miss extended time.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins (24-8-8) will be back at it Thursday for a late-night affair with Bruce Cassidy’s Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights. Montgomery is looking for his club to be ready to go at puck drop.

Slow starts have been a bugaboo for the Black and Gold this season, a point Montgomery and several of his players pointed to Tuesday.

“Arizona is a good hockey team,” said Montgomery. “They’re well-coached, they play with great pace, they’re really good at home. It’s a tough environment and they play well here.

“That being said, we didn’t start on time. That’s what we needed to do. We have to have a better focus, be sharper, move pucks north. We didn’t have the puck support we needed, and we didn’t move pucks quickly enough.”

Despite holding a 1-0 lead after one, the Bruins were dominated territorially over the first 20 minutes and were outshot, 12-6. It was tied after the second, with Arizona holding a 23-17 edge in shots.

Advertisement

“Obviously the first period is always important,” said David Pastrnak, who led Boston’s forwards with six shots and 27 minutes of ice time. “They set the tempo, and usually when you have a good start, everything else kind of follows up and it’s much easier to play.”

“It’s not the way we wanted to start things and kind of looked like it took a little bit to get our legs going, and we pride ourselves on being a good third-period team,” said Charlie Coyle, “but you’ve got to bring it right from puck drop, especially against a team who can make you pay and plays quick.

“They have the skill over there and they can make you pay if you’re not ready to go on time. So yeah, wasn’t good on our part.”

Coyle refused to use playing on back-to-back nights as a reason for not getting out of the gates with urgency.

“I’m not going to sit here and make excuses,” he said. “It’s not our first back-to-back. It’s not like we didn’t expect to be playing tonight.

“So it’s up to us and we take ownership of that. We have to be ready from puck drop and yeah, when it’s on a back-to-back, play simpler, put the puck in behind them and forecheck.”

The Bruins did play more to their identity in the third, playing a more north-south game, generating more quality chances, and overcoming a 3-2 deficit. Good signs, sure, but more depth needs to be developed, as Montgomery pointed out he needed “to shorten my bench” to get those results.

Advertisement

To Hampus Lindholm, a big issue was momentum and the club’s inability to sustain it from shift to shift.

“I think period three we did do some good stuff,” said the defenseman. “I think we as a team can be a little bit better at when we have those good moments, keep having them next shift, the next shift, and just keep that momentum.

“We were a little bit one-and-done with our momentum swings, and that hurts us a little bit, and obviously starting on time is huge in this league.”

…

Among the in-game adjustments Montgomery made was having Pastrnak play with Coyle and Brad Marchand. His reasoning was simple: “I thought Pasta was on, I thought Marchy was on, and I wanted our most reliable center to be playing with them and that was Charlie Coyle.” ... Jake DeBrusk, who tied the game with a power-play strike in the third, spent some time on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Jesper Boqvist ... The Bruins thrived in the faceoff circle, winning 39 of 67 drops (58 percent). Coyle (16 of 22, 73 percent) and Beecher (8 of 15, 53 percent) led the way ... The Bruins will beat the Golden Knights to Las Vegas, as Cassidy’s team was facing the Avalanche in Denver Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.