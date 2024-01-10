Jayson Tatum, Celtics refuse to fold, claw past Timberwolves in classic between two of NBA’s best teams

But the Celtics pushed back from a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation. And Jayson Tatum, who missed a potential game-winner at the end of the fourth, poured in nine points over the final 93 seconds of overtime to send Boston to a 127-120 win and improve to 18-0 at TD Garden.

For much of the second half, they appeared unbothered by the inconvenience, and well-positioned to hand the Celtics their first home loss of the year.

The Timberwolves played in Orlando on Tuesday night, and their flight to Boston for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics was canceled due to bad weather. They did not arrive until Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Tatum finished with 45 points to lead the Celtics (29-8); Jaylen Brown added 35. After shooting poorly from the foul line during their two-game set against the Pacers, the Celtics made 30 of 31, with Brown going 13 for 13. Anthony Edwards had 29 points to lead Minnesota.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis missed the game due to a knee contusion. The Timberwolves (26-11) were without starters Rudy Gobert (hip) and Mike Conley Jr. (rest).

With the Timberwolves leading, 98-95, Kyle Anderson converted on a pair of possessions to spark a quick 6-0 burst that gave them a 104-95 edge, matching their largest of the game. Minnesota appeared still in control when it had the ball leading by seven with just more than two minutes left.

But Edwards missed a jumper and Tatum attacked for a layup at the other end. After an Nickeil Alexander-Walker turnover, Tatum drilled a 3-pointer to pull Boston within 109-107 with 1:41 left. Tatum was fouled with 36.1 seconds to play, and hit the first free throw before missing the second — Boston’s first miss of the game.

White streaked in for the rebound, and the Celtics eventually swung the ball to a wide-open Jrue Holiday in the right corner. His 3-pointer gave Boston a 111-109 lead.

Advertisement

Edwards was fouled on a drive with 8.5 seconds left. The Celtics unsuccessfully challenged the play, burning their final timeout in the process. He made both free throws, and Tatum’s 20-foot fadeaway at the buzzer was off, forcing overtime.

Neither team led by more than one possession during the first four minutes of the extra session, but after Tatum tied the score with a pair of free throws, he gave Boston a lead with a tough left-handed layup. At the other end, Holiday came up with a steal near the sideline and found a wide-open Tatum, whose 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds left gave the Celtics a 125-120 lead.

The Timberwolves were held scoreless for the final 2:43 of the extra session.

It’s impossible to know whether it had anything to do with their travel troubles, but the Timberwolves appeared a bit sluggish at the start, going 1 for 8 from the field.

Brown, meanwhile, had no such issues. He has been one of the NBA’s top first-quarter scorers this season shooting 55.6 percent from the field entering Wednesday. He boosted that total with a 5 for 6 start that included an acrobatic finger-roll layup, followed by a step-back 3-pointer just 20 seconds later that gave Boston a 25-18 lead.

Boston pushed ahead by as many as 10 points in the period, but never crafted a truly dominant first-half run.

Advertisement

The Celtics have had success this season on the offensive glass, ranking ninth in the league and being particularly effective crashing for second chances after missed 3-pointers. But the Timberwolves surrendered just one first-half offensive rebound despite 14 missed 3-pointers by Boston.

Coach Joe Mazzulla has preached often about the importance of closing quarters strongly, so he could not have been pleased with the end of the second. Edwards set up a two-for-one for the Wolves by drilling a 20-footer with 29 seconds left. At the other end, Tatum threw an errant pass that led to a fast-break dunk by Edwards that pulled the Wolves within 54-53 at the break.

Karl-Anthony Towns gave Minnesota its first lead on a driving layup to start the third quarter. The teams traded the lead a few times during the quarter before Edwards began to give Minnesota a bit of a cushion. He drained a pair of tough step-back 3-pointers in the quarter, and his two foul shots with 3.8 seconds left gave the Wolves an 85-79 lead at the start of the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.