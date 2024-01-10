Jillian Dempsey is grateful for a chance with PWHL Montreal, but her heart remains in Boston

The intensity may be similar, albeit with a smaller head count, on Saturday, when her PWHL Montreal team hosts Boston (3:30 p.m., NESN; youtube.com/thePWHL ). The setting is south of downtown at the Verdun Auditorium, the second-smallest rink in the league (approximately 4,000 seats).

Large crowds have become a familiar sight for Jillian Dempsey . Her first two PWHL games in Ottawa (8,318) and St. Paul (13,316) set attendance records for pro women’s hockey.

The hard-working center is holding down a fourth-line spot, with rotating wings (Kennedy Marchment, Claire Dalton, Leah Lum). Her effort on the ice hasn’t wavered: Witness the first goal in PWHL Montreal history, on Jan. 2, which came after Dempsey spun away from two Ottawa defenders in the corner and fed Dalton for a snipe.

Advertisement

It would come as no surprise if this is her only year playing up north.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I can’t stress enough — the Montreal people have been excellent,” Dempsey said. “The staff has been super friendly and welcoming. It’s a first-class organization. But anybody who knows me knows where my heart is.”

Dempsey, from Winthrop, stayed true to her roots playing at Harvard and with the Boston teams in two prior professional leagues: the CWHL’s Blades, with whom she won a 2015 Clarkson Cup, and the PHF’s Pride, with whom she won three Isobel Cups (2016, ‘21, and ‘22).

She was far from alone in assuming she would be drafted by PWHL Boston, so it was seismic to her when Montreal announced its 11th-round selection (66th overall) on Sept. 18.

“There have been a lot of shocks this year,” she said.

First came the late-June dissolution of the PHF, which stunned its players. Dempsey, a Pride captain for six seasons, will forever be the league’s leading scorer (70-76—146 in 142 games) and holds the records for goals, assists, and games played. As involved as she was, she had no idea the Mark Walter Group was purchasing the league.

Advertisement

She had paused her nine-year career as a Winthrop elementary school teacher because the Pride were planning to practice during the day, and because her hockey salary was finally approaching her teaching rate.

Players waited through most of August for more details.

“What we had was officially gone,” Dempsey said, “and we didn’t have a clue how we fit into this new league. It was a rough time.”

Then came the draft, after which several former students reached out to express their disbelief.

Boston was the only team she had contact with. She figured that if she went undrafted, she would sign there. Instead, she landed a one-year deal with Montreal — at about half of what she was making in the PHF, she said — and stayed in a downtown hotel during November training camp. Last month, she moved in with teammate Sarah Lefort, a Boston University grad, near the rink in Verdun.

Though Dempsey, who turns 33 next Friday, echoed the leaguewide refrain that the PWHL is a game-changer for women’s hockey, last summer stung.

“Having been part of two leagues that came before, I personally like to recognize those who were part of building that,” she said. “Even though there were certain aspects that were far from perfect and that some deemed unprofessional, it was still professional. The PHF and CWHL were steppingstones to what we have now.

Advertisement

“Hopefully this is the last new league for women’s hockey — the longstanding one that lasts for the next 100 years.”

Scouting challenges

In the coming years, teams will need just a few clicks of a mouse to prepare scouting reports for opponents. They’ll draw from hours of PWHL game film.

Scouting is a bit of a challenge this year, when no one knows quite what to expect. Close to half of the league’s players were in the PHF last season. Others were barnstorming with the PWHPA. A few dozen, including No. 1 pick Taylor Heise (Minnesota) and No. 3 pick Alina Müller (Northeastern), were on NCAA teams. PWHL watchers think it is a matter of time before the best players from European leagues cross the pond.

Though women’s hockey is a relatively small world and there are plenty of national-team standouts in the PWHL, the preseason run in Utica, N.Y., was the first time many players had skated with each other. In the first few weeks of the season, teams continue to test new lines.

Helping Boston GM Danielle Marmer sort through the noise is scouting director Paul Nemetz-Carlson, the former Quinnipiac assistant and director of hockey operations.

“There are people who know Hockey Canada really well, or the NCAA,” Marmer said. “He has the entire picture. He puts it all together.”

Advertisement

Game rescheduled

The postponed game between Boston and Ottawa has been rescheduled. Puck drop now is set for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Tsongas Center. The game, originally set for this past Monday, was called off because inclement weather hampered Ottawa’s travel plans … The Women’s Beanpot starts next Tuesday at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center, and the championship round moves to TD Garden the following Tuesday. Should be a bit of trash talk in the PWHL Boston room among Müller and Aerin Frankel (Northeastern), Sammy Davis and Kaleigh Fratkin (BU), Emma Buckles (Harvard), and Megan Keller (BC) … Prior to the PWHL’s debut, the attendance record for pro women’s hockey was 7,765 in the 2021-22 Swedish championship game. The North American record was 5,938 for a 2016 CWHL game between Montreal and Calgary at Bell Centre ... Toronto (2,537) has the smallest rink in the league, the Mattamy Athletic Centre … It’ll be a fine day when teams finally get nicknames, since “PWHL (City)” is awkward. Surely Boston can do better than Wicked, which reportedly was trademarked by the league a few months ago, along with Minnesota Superior, Montreal Echo, New York Sound, Ottawa Alert, and Toronto Torch. Of those, Ottawa’s was the only one that honored the past; the Alerts (plural) were a successful women’s team from 1915-30. “What people don’t necessarily understand is everything has to clear legal, and legal is so difficult to get anything through,” said Boston captain Hilary Knight. “I’m not involved in that process anymore, but I thought we came up with some fire names from the get-go, but I guess none of them got cleared. I don’t mind Wicked. Out of all, it was the best one.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.