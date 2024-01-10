Titans owner explained the decision to fire Mike Vrabel instead of trading him

Vrabel, who helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls as a player during the 2000s, has been recently mentioned as a possible successor to Bill Belichick, whose fate as Patriots head coach remains to be seen.

The decision was met with surprise around the NFL despite the Titans’ recent downturn of consecutive losing seasons.

Despite leading the Titans to four consecutive winning seasons, including a run to the AFC Championship game in 2020, Mike Vrabel was fired by Tennessee on Tuesday.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on Tuesday explaining her decision, citing the team’s 13-21 record since 2021. In addition, she claimed that Tennessee needed a new start.

Advertisement

“As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff,” Strunk wrote.

Later on Tuesday, Strunk sat down for a team-hosted interview.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Asked if the team had considered or attempted trading Vrabel, Strunk acknowledged that that had been a possibility.

“Yes there was,” she explained, “but there’s a bit of misconception about a coach’s contract, say versus a player’s contract.

“A coach’s contract, you can’t trade them unless they are a willing partner to that trade,” she continued. “So, yes, we thought about it but at the end of the day with league rules the way they are, it would have maybe put us back three weeks and you know honestly, to get the right head coach I was just not willing to go to the back of the line and take a chance of missing out on someone we really wanted.”

As a result of Strunk and the Titans’ decision, the Patriots are free to potentially hire Vrabel without having to give up any compensation to another team.

Advertisement

Belichick reminded reporters during his end-of-season press conference on Monday that he remains “under contract.” Should the Patriots decide to part ways with him, New England will face a similar choice as the Titans had with Vrabel.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.