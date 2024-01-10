Jayson Tatum reportedly one of several NBA players included in upcoming Netflix series

Jayson Tatum will be included in a select group of NBA players whose lives will be profiled in a new Netflix series, according to basketball reporter Shams Charania.

Based on the format used in Netflix’s popular “Quarterback” series (which followed several NFL quarterbacks over the course of a season), the show is expected to offer a more in-depth look at several of the league’s stars.

Along with Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis have also been linked to the project, per Charania.