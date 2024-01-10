There were two constants in Nick Saban’s illustrious coaching career: winning, and Bill Belichick

Across five decades in the coaching ranks, Saban left a legacy of winning at every stop he made. He has that in common with Bill Belichick, one of his close friends and former colleagues.

With the news came an outpouring of stories and memories of Saban’s legendary career, both at Alabama and elsewhere. Saban led the Crimson Tide to six national championships and eight SEC titles in his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, becoming one of the most feared and revered coaches in college football.

Reports of Nick Saban’s retirement surfaced Wednesday and were met with a range of emotions, from shock to sadness to relief.

Their connection stretches back to 1982, when Saban was coaching with Belichick’s father, Steve, at the Naval Academy. Saban only worked with Navy for a season, but Belichick said his dad called him “one of the best coaches he’s ever worked with.”

“He was effusive in his praise of Nick,” Belichick said.

When Belichick accepted his first head coaching job in the NFL a decade later with the Cleveland Browns, the first person he brought on was Saban. Belichick called Saban’s hire “the most important one,” referring to his friend as “someone [he] had confidence in.”

The pair spent four years together on the Browns’ staff, from 1991 to 1994. It was in Cleveland that they really got to know each other, and their families formed a tight bond through their children, who were young then and are around the same age.

Since then, Belichick and Saban have stayed in touch and always looked forward to reconnecting at Alabama’s Pro Day every year.

“It’s great. I mean, you always like to renew relationships. We talk on the phone. Every now and then we’ll do something together, like play golf or something, but this is really fun,” Saban said at Pro Day in March 2022. “Bill got here yesterday and got to watch practice. We got to spend time together this morning, catching up. Not only on football-related stuff and players, but also family and stuff like that. I think sometimes people that are our fans don’t look at us like we even have that part.’’

Belichick, sporting an Alabama windbreaker, talks with Saban at the Crimson Tide's 2019 NFL Pro Day. Vasha Hunt/FR171624 AP via AP

Belichick, who has drafted more than a few Crimson Tide players over the years, said in 2022 that it’s a no-brainer to make the trip to Tuscaloosa for Pro Day — both to see his old friend and to scout potential NFL talent.

Mac Jones and Christian Barmore, who saw the field for the Patriots this year at varying levels of success, both emerged from Saban’s program.

“There’s always good players here. They do a great job. These guys are going to play somewhere, whether we draft them or not,” Belichick said. “So, it’s good to get to know them. They do a great job. I like watching film with the players and seeing some of the things schematically that they’re doing.”

The pair starred in a 2019 NFL Films/HBO project that took a deep dive into the pair’s relationship through one four-hour conversation.

Upon the documentary’s release, Globe reporter Chad Finn called it “a conversation between two people who respect each other and each other’s achievements, but beyond that seem to have a genuine kinship that extends beyond football.”

Saban’s future in football is now decided (unless he pulls a Tom Brady-esque un-retirement stunt), but plenty is still up in the air for Belichick.

When Belichick’s coaching time is up, whenever that may be, he and his old pal Saban will have gone out as two of the winningest coaches in football history. For years they have bonded over a mutual understanding of the work it takes to maintain their winning ways for nearly half a century.

“How hard it is to sustain it, how hard it is to do it year after year,” Belichick said in 2019. “You always have new players; your opponents have new players. You’re the target for them. The bull’s-eyes on you every week.”

















