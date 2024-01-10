Patriots assistant coach V’Angelo Bentley reportedly leaving to take a job at Duke

Bentley is the second assistant coach to leave New England in the last month. Ross Douglas left in December to take a similar role at Syracuse .

Bentley, who spent two seasons with the Patriots in an NFL coaching fellowship role, was previously a coaching assistant at Penn State for three seasons. Before that, he played cornerback at Illinois, where suited up in 46 games and registered 132 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

Patriots assistant V’Angelo Bentley is widely reported to be set to become the cornerbacks coach at Duke.

Schooler honored

The Patriots didn’t land many individual honors this season (for the first time since 2000, they did not have a single Pro Bowl selection), but on Wednesday, special teamer Brenden Schooler was among those named to the NFLPA Players All-Pro Team.

Schooler, who was voted to the team by his peers, was tied for the league lead in special teams tackles with 13. He played 89 percent of the special teams snaps while appearing in all 17 games.

Bolden cleared

Cornerback Isaiah Bolden, who was stretchered off the field in the preseason opener against the Packers because of a head injury, said on social media Wednesday that he was “100 [percent] cleared” to return for training camp. The 24-year-old, a seventh-round pick last spring out of Jackson State, was placed on injured reserve before the final roster cuts. He missed the entire season . . . Center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones were named co-recipients of the team’s 2024 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is bestowed annually upon a player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication.

