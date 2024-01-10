Dramatic turnaround in 2023 means Triston Casas is a fixture at first base for Red Sox

His numbers at the start of the season didn’t look all that impressive, and there were questions about whether he needed more time at Triple A after hitting .193 in April and May. But manager Alex Cora and former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom stood by Casas, believing that the underlying numbers indicated something different from the results.

Triston Casas established himself as one of the Red Sox’ best players in 2023 despite his status as a rookie. The 6-foot-4-inch, 244-pound first baseman carried much of the Sox’ offense for a chunk of the summer, leading to a .263/.367/.490 slash line, coupled with an .856 OPS and 24 homers.

First in a series examining the state of the Red Sox at each position.

Advertisement

Furthermore, no one has more confidence in Casas than himself. He always trusted that his numbers would flip, even calling the struggles “fun.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Within whatever numbers I’m not putting up, I’m learning a lot about the game, learning a lot about myself, learning a lot about my routines and how to go about things the right way,” Casas said in May. “It’s about having a good attitude no matter what the results are.

“I’m going to stick to my process. I trust it. It’s what got me here. I feel confident. I’m prepared every day and am executing my routines. So I feel good about where I’m at as a player, as a person — both mentally and physically.”

In his final 85 games beginning in June, Casas hit .299/.397/.556 with a .953 OPS and 18 homers, easily becoming one of the few stars the Red Sox have to look forward to and solidifying his presence at first base.

Where the first base situation becomes a bit cloudy is behind Casas. For what it’s worth, Casas struggled defensively last year with his first step, a tool that Cora said improved toward the latter part of the season. His lapses hurt the club, as he failed to scoop some balls out of the dirt, leaving a pitching staff that relied on defense extremely vulnerable.

Advertisement

The Sox at times had to platoon Casas, in part because he was a rookie they wanted to ease in against lefties. But also because they needed to convert outs at first base.

The options beyond Casas weren’t much better. The Sox had their minds made up on Bobby Dalbec, keeping him in Triple A for most of 2023. Even though Dalbec belted 33 homers for Worcester, the Sox weren’t too keen on his 169 strikeouts in 114 games.

That left them with 38-year-old Justin Turner as the backup first baseman. They even ran out Yu Chang for some time at first.

But during baseball’s Winter Meetings in December, Cora and the Sox changed their tone on Dalbec.

“I think there’s a great opportunity for Bobby to be part of this,” said Cora. “He can play first. He can play third. He played the outfield towards the end of the season. He’s been able to hit lefties. In the situation we’re in right now, it makes sense for him.”

New chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged Dalbec’s attributes, mainly his power.

“He hits the ball really, really hard,” said Breslow. “He has had a track record of success in the minor leagues and typically, you know, really strong upper-level minor league performance is indicative of major league performance.

Advertisement

“We have to figure out the runway. Teams are in tune with some of those underlying metrics that make him really valuable. I also don’t want to discount the possibility that the change of scenery is Fenway Park.”

But was that the Sox’ true assessment of Dalbec or their attempt at raising his trade value? Bloom decided not to trade Dalbec at the deadline last season, but Breslow has already shown he’s not afraid to make a trade. He traded Alex Verdugo to the Yankees, and Chris Sale, injury-riddled but a fixture in the organization, to the Braves.

Considering where the Sox are depth-wise and without a power-hitting righthanded bat, Dalbec might indeed have a window for some opportunities at first as Cora intimated.

But the engine at the position is Casas. Beyond him? That remains a mystery, much like the offseason.

First base

Primary 2023 starter: Triston Casas

Projected 2024 starter: Casas

Major league depth: Bobby Dalbec

Prospects to watch: Blaze Jordan, Nathan Hickey (listed as a catcher, could add first base reps this year).

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.