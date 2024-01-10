A closer look at the Red Sox’ spending pattern and how it compares with the rest of baseball

They need starting pitchers but weren’t meaningfully involved in the pursuit of two of the top free agents, Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray. They were involved in the bidding on Yoshinobu Yamamoto , but to unknown levels. They signed Lucas Giolito to a one-year deal with a player option but then offset some of his salary by dealing Chris Sale for second baseman Vaughn Grissom — a move that, despite a $17 million subsidy sent to Atlanta, deleted $8.6 million from the Sox’ books for 2024.

Curiosity about the Red Sox has been common in baseball circles for years, and this offseason — at least to this point — has done nothing to quell it, particularly given the somewhat measured approach they have taken to roster additions .

Are the Red Sox spending less? Are other teams spending more? Both? Neither?

And on Tuesday, another target — lefthander Shōta Imanaga — reportedly reached an agreement with the Cubs on a deal. The Sox, according to a major league source, had remained involved in the bidding on Imanaga, but at a level that made it “doubtful” that they would sign him.

The Sox haven’t ruled out the pursuit of free agents Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell but, barring an unexpected push, seem like longshots to acquire either high-priced lefty.

While the Sox recently pursued outfielder Teoscar Hernández, a major league source confirmed a MassLive report that they made a two-year, $28 million bid before the 31-year-old reached agreement with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million deal (albeit with $8.5 million deferred from 2030-39).

The Sox remain determined to upgrade their rotation and, secondarily, add power to their lineup. But rather than throwing bags of money at those holes, they have bid with the market rather than beyond it in free agency while scouring the trade market for starters with multiple years of control.

What does that say about what the Red Sox are willing to spend?

Right now, based on projected salaries for arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players, the Red Sox have roughly $197 million in commitments as calculated for luxury-tax purposes in 2024 — a figure that includes a sizable $10 million nugget for in-season moves and additions. As such, if the Sox plan to stay below the $237 million threshold this year — a likely outcome — they have as much as $40 million of flexibility.

Last year, according to major league sources, the Sox finished the season with a payroll as calculated for luxury-tax purposes of $225.7 million — $7.3 million (3 percent) below the penalty-triggering threshold of $233 million. That spending largely fit within the team’s typical behavior of the last 17 seasons.

Since 2007, the Sox have spent beyond the tax threshold eight times and remained under it nine times. In 13 of the last 17 seasons, they’ve finished the year within 8 percent of the threshold, while landing within 4 percent in the majority (9) of those seasons.

That said, there’s another way to parse the numbers. Aside from the COVID-compressed 2020 season — when Chaim Bloom’s spring training trade of Mookie Betts and David Price radically reconfigured team payroll following two years of MLB-leading payrolls under Dave Dombrowski — the Sox hadn’t been more than $3.1 million or 2 percent below the tax threshold since 2009.

So last year represented a departure from the spending norms, albeit a relatively slight one. It also represented a more extreme shift relative to the rest of baseball, given that a record eight teams paid beyond the tax threshold last year. The Sox finished no higher than 10th in luxury-tax payroll, their lowest level relative to the league in at least 20 years.

What now?

If the Sox spend in a fashion similar to a year ago rather than looking to spend all the way to the threshold, then they’d still have about $30 million-$35 million to spend this offseason — a figure that theoretically would be consistent with what they offered Hernández (a $14 million average annual value) and with the addition of a starting pitcher below the Montgomery/Snell tier.

But are the Sox looking to go below even that mark?

Certainly, eyebrows have been raised in recent days by news that the Sox have been open to the possibility of dealing Kenley Jansen or Masataka Yoshida.

According to multiple sources, the Sox are not currently looking to cut payroll as an end unto itself, but are open to offloading some of their larger guaranteed contracts if they believe they can build a better, and better-rounded, team for 2024 and beyond by doing so. That could take the form of additions — particularly starting pitchers — for the coming season.

But it’s also worth noting that roster upgrades aren’t the only area where they might spend for the coming year. Long-term deals for young players such as Triston Casas or Brayan Bello — or even a multiyear deal for a soon-to-be free agent such as Nick Pivetta — also could be possibilities.

Is it possible the Sox will hold payroll flat from a year ago — when they reduced their luxury-tax payroll by roughly $7 million from 2022 levels — or even decrease it? During the 22-season tenure of the current Red Sox ownership group, there has been only one period in which they lowered payroll and/or held steady in back-to-back years — and it wasn’t by design.

In 2012, thanks to the intervention of the Dodgers in a late August trade for Adrían González, Josh Beckett, and Carl Crawford, the Sox lowered their payroll from the previous year’s levels, and then held almost exactly steady in 2013 (they scraped $200,000 off the payroll, sneaking just below that championship year’s luxury-tax threshold). Since then, they followed their two payroll reductions (2017 and 2020) with sizable increases in the following year.

There’s no guarantee they’ll remain true to that pattern in 2024. But at the least, another year of holding steady or dropping payroll would represent a notable departure from norms.

Even with five weeks until the first workout of pitchers and catchers, the Sox have yet to fully reveal their hand. There are ways they can spend to typical levels, but the pool of players on which to do so — while far from drained — is being depleted.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.