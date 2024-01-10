Red Sox will not have a Town Hall at this year’s Winter Weekend event

The retired reliever will join NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss “the upcoming season and the state of the club” according to a release issued Wednesday.

Instead of the usual question-and-answer session with executives at the Winter Weekend event, the team instead will have “The Cinco Ocho Show with Jonathan Papelbon” Jan. 19 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The Red Sox put their annual Town Hall on waivers.

The night will conclude with a tribute to the late Tim Wakefield.

Sox fans loudly booed principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe) and former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom at last year’s event. Bloom was fired in September with the team en route to its third last-place finish in four seasons.

Bloom’s successor, Craig Breslow, has made some modest improvements to the roster but the Sox are generally not seen as viable contenders as spring training approaches unless they make further additions.

