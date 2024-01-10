Power-play work bears fruit as No. 3 St. John’s (S) edges No. 16 BC High

In both of its opportunities on the man advantage Wednesday, senior captain Luke Gerardi buried a goal from the slot to lift the third-ranked Pioneers to a 2-1 victory over No. 16 BC High at the Edward T. Barry Rink on the campus of UMass Boston.

For the past two days in practice, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) has been working tirelessly on its power play.

Both of Gerardi’s tallies followed the same pattern. Freshman Ryder Bisson, at the top of the umbrella formation, connected with his brother Kevin along the left side. The sophomore Bisson was afforded time and space to operate and activated, skating into a compacted diamond-shaped BC High defense. Gerardi, in the bumper role, slid free and capitalized with the puck on his stick in the slot.

“We’ve stressed getting the puck down the wall, feeding it into the middle, back to the wall, and just trying to get pucks to the middle and to the net,” said St. John’s coach Michael Mead. “You know if they collapse on you, you can drop it back door.

“To work on the power play for the past two days and to score two power play goals, it paid off.”

The group, also featuring freshman Chase Warsofsky and junior Daniel Manyalkin, remained composed with the puck and controlled the tempo with the man advantage.

“That whole power play is full of guys that can shoot the puck and guys that can make plays,” said Gerardi.

Junior goaltender Dante Sousa played well for the Pioneers (9-1-0), showcasing active hands and tracking pucks through screens and off redirections.

“I had a little shaky game last game, so coming out and performing like that against a team like that boosts my confidence a lot,” said Sousa, who splits the net with senior Dylan Fanale.

Junior Sonny Christian scored for the Eagles (3-5-0), spinning and firing from the slot to finish a rebound near-side late in the third period to cut into the deficit and set up a thrilling finish.

