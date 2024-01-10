Timberwolves at Celtics: A tough two nights await as Boston faces top NBA contenders

After Wednesday’s game, the Celtics travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday for a second matchup in as many nights against one of the NBA’s title contenders.

Regardless of what was a foul and what wasn’t in a loss to the Pacers , Boston has a chance to right Monday’s wrongs on home court against the Timberwolves (26-10), who have the best record in the Western Conference. The Celtics (28-8) have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Monday’s ending should have looked different for the Celtics, and the NBA agrees.

The Celtics have won six of their last eight and are still undefeated at TD Garden. But they may be without some major players: Al Horford (illness), Jrue Holiday (elbow), and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are all questionable.

Minnesota is 12-8 on the road and has gone 6-4 in its last 10. The Timberwolves are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday; Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 28 points.

Here’s your preview.

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -6. O/U: 223.5.

Timberwolves

Season record: 26-10. vs. spread: 17-16, 3 pushes. Over/under: 18-17, 1 push

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

Celtics

Season record: 28-8. vs. spread: 18-16, 2 pushes. Over/under: 20-16

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

Team statistics

Points per game: Minnesota 112.9, Boston 121.2

Points allowed per game: Minnesota 107.2, Boston 110.7

Field goal percentage: Minnesota .486, Boston .482

Opponent field goal percentage: Minnesota .444, Boston .450

3-point percentage: Minnesota .380, Boston .376

Opponent 3-point percentage: Minnesota .343, Boston .362

Stat of the day: On Tuesday, the Timberwolves limited the Magic to 36.2 percent shooting from the field (34 of 94) and held Orlando to just 37 points in the first half in a 113-92 victory.

Notes: Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 40 points in Monday’s loss. ... Minnesota led wire-to-wire in its victory at Orlando on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. ... Wednesday will be the second meeting between the Celtics and Timberwolves this season. Anthony Edwards scored 38 points to help Minnesota earn a 114-109 overtime victory at home on Nov. 6. Jayson Tatum, who didn’t play in Monday’s loss (ankle), led Boston with 32 points. ... Jrue Holiday had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in the first meeting with Minnesota.

