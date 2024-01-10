Women’s Beanpot is hoping to ride some momentum from PWHL’s launch

Although she no longer coaches on the college level, she has been pounding the pavement trying to raise attendance for the Jan. 23 consolation and final, alongside another Northeastern great, Kelly Dyer Hayes , and Mary Ciampa , founder of the women’s leadership platform WomenX.

That refrain is running through the mind of Northeastern alumna and former coach Linda Lundrigan as the Women’s Beanpot championship game heads to TD Garden for the first time in two weeks.

“We only have one chance to do this for the first time.”

Along with partners from the TD Garden, the group has left no stone unturned. Their outreach has included fans seeking live game action (“anyone who likes the electricity of a live sporting event” said Lundrigan), women in business, and youth programs.

Advertisement

“The response from the youth teams has been favorable,” said Lundrigan. “You want to get a message out to them that you want to be a part of the first time. Cancel your practices if you have them, because this is going to be worth it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With the enormous response to last week’s launch of the PWHL, those working on the Women’s Beanpot hope that the momentum carries over to them. PWHL Boston had a turnout of 4,012 for its first game last Wednesday. In comparison, last year’s Beanpot title game featuring Northeastern against Boston College drew 1,346 spectators at Kelley Rink.

“The positivity they are having is so relative to having success in this event,” said Lundrigan. “I hope Boston comes out and supports their college programs too.”

This is the third way Lundrigan has been involved in the Beanpot. As a player at Northeastern from 1989-93, she won two of the four she played in, even if the tournament looked a bit different than it does now.

Advertisement

“BU was in and out of the tournament because they were a club program,” said Lundrigan. “[In 1993] it was called the Beanpot Invitational and Brown was invited, and they won. We said, ‘Oh no, the Beanpot is going to Rhode Island!’ ”

As a member of the Huskies coaching staff from 2004-14, Lundrigan developed her most important Beanpot memory: the 2012 championship, their first title since 1998.

“When Kendall Coyne went down and blocked at the boards and then Casey Pickett scored,” said Lundrigan, “we broke that curse.”

Those working on Women’s Beanpot promotions hope to have fans share such special memories on social media. Inspired by Nebraska’s record-setting women’s volleyball stadium game in late August, Lundrigan hopes the Women’s Beanpot can rally the community around women’s sports. It might not happen this year, but she hopes the 2024 edition is successful enough to spur a sellout next season.

“This is a long time coming,” said Lundrigan.

The ECAC gauntlet

ECAC Hockey is considered the toughest conference in women’s hockey, and has been for the last two seasons. The sport’s sometimes fickle ranking systems are in full agreement. In the current National Percentage Index, eight ECAC teams are in the top 20, including five in the top 10. The WCHA also has five in the top 10, but only six teams in the top 20.

The ECAC’s strength is important to note as the Beanpot begins next Tuesday. While Harvard may look dismissable with its 3-12-1 record, eight of those games (including one win) were against teams in the top 20. The Crimson are dueling with the best on a weekly basis, which will continue to elevate their game in this rebuilding season.

Advertisement

Brown is one of those ECAC teams in the top 20, and it is a great example of how the loaded conference is improving teams. Last year, the Bears were 9-19-1. This year, they are 8-10-1, with a 4-3 record against nonconference teams.

Massachusetts talent has something to do with their progress, including rookie Ava DeCoste from Plymouth, who is fifth on the team in scoring with 8 points. Brown’s best goal scorer? It might be a familiar name to Bruins fans: Jade Iginla, Jarome Iginla’s daughter, has 10 tallies this year.

Coming attractions

One of the most anticipated rookies of next season is performing well at the Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Switzerland. Harvard-bound Morgan McGathey is second on Team USA in scoring with two goals and three assists over three games so far. The Braintree native and current Thayer Academy senior scored the third goal in Wednesday morning’s 4-0 shutout of Sweden, a victory that clinched the Group B win. Westford’s Kassidy Carmichael, an Ohio State commit, scored the Americans’ fourth goal. Twelve different players have scored for the US so far. The US will play Germany in Thursday’s semifinals … Sammy Taber continues to wow in her rookie year. The Tewksbury product and BC freshman is now the scoring leader in Hockey East, with 4 goals and 13 assists in league play. Overall, she is the top freshman in scoring with 6 goals and 16 assists. This week, Taber was named the league’s Rookie of the Week for the fifth time after tallying 3 points in a 3-2 win over Maine. She also was named the Hockey Commissioners Association’s National Rookie of the Month for December.

Advertisement

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.