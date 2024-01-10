Nicole Leung comes all the way from Hong Kong to put The Woodward School girls’ basketball back on the map

“I could tell right then, this kid is special,” Magay said. “But I still didn’t know how good.”

As soon as the head of schools Magay shot hoops with Leung at Quincy’s Merrymount Park in October — and watched Leung nonchalantly drain shot after shot despite the half-moon backboard and chain nets – he realized the Wildcats had a true game changer.

QUINCY — When Alex Magay first met Nicole Leung from Hong Kong via Zoom, and then in person last January, he had a hunch she could help revamp the basketball program at The Woodward School.

Leung scored 23 in her first game, at which point Magay predicted to longtime coach Bob Giordano that the sophomore would drop 40 sometime this season. Giordano, who has seen it all in 28 years at the Quincy-based private girls’ school, gave him a reassuring nod.

She poured in 36 the next game — and then, sure enough, erupted for 45 in a win over International School of Boston in mid-December. Leung added 30 three days later, then exploded for 44 and sealed a 46-45 victory over Penguin Hall with a clutch shot last Wednesday.

Leung, a 5-foot-9-inch guard with a quick first step and deadly outside shot, is averaging 35.6 points per game amid ceaseless double and triple teams. She’s matched or outscored the opposition three times, and has the Wildcats (4-1) on the cusp of a breakout season in the NEPSAC’s Girls Independent League.

“It didn’t take her long to prove me right,” said Magay, a former boys’ coach at The Winchendon School.

Leung, 17, first discovered basketball in fifth grade, when a substitute math teacher showed a film that highlighted the sport. She joined her school team in Hong Kong and quickly realized she had found her niche, but COVID curbed her momentum and forced her to pause — well, at least temporarily.

Undeterred by the circumstances, she tempted fate by sneaking into a closed-off court to work on her craft. Police caught her and fined her $750, and she elected to keep the setback from her parents.

Instead, she worked as a waitress to pay off the fine, which caused her grades to suffer. Leung considered curbing her college hoop dreams prematurely, but she latched onto non-profit Strive Fitness and regained her purpose. She credits her coaches for pulling her away from a “terrible track.”

Injuries have also held her back at times over the years. She hurt her knee, twisted her ankle twice, jammed her finger, then another COVID lockdown came.

“I was very depressed and frustrated,” Leung said. “I kept getting hurt and kept not being on the court. I really like to play basketball. I was so impatient. I couldn’t wait until the day I got back on the court.”

Leung participated in the Asia Cup 3-on-3 tournament in Indonesia at age 15 and saw how she stacked up internationally. Moving to America had been a pipe dream for years, but Leung decided it was time to turn it into a reality. She improved her grades, and sent film to coaches, and realized The Woodward School checked every box.

“The world is so big,” Leung said. “I didn’t want to live in a small world.”

She’s already found her favorite restaurants — Royal Hot Pot and Dagu Rice Noodle — and said the food is actually better than in Hong Kong. Leung has made Quincy home, joining the chess club, earning a spot on the honor roll, and forming meaningful friendships at the newly renovated school of 70.

Her days often consist of trips to the Hale Family YMCA for an hour and a half lift, 200 to 300 shots at Merrymount Park until the sun goes down, dinner with her host family, then hitting the books. She’s built a community in the area, and Shooting Touch Boston has helped expand her network. Sometimes, Giordano has to remind her that it’s OK to take the occasional day off.

Leung has a serious side, but also a carefree one. At practice inside the cozy Salvation Army gym Monday afternoon, she drained countless 3-pointers. After a rare miss, when the ball got stuck between the rim and backboard, a passerby poked fun at her for not being able to dunk to get it down.

“Only during games,” she deadpanned.

While Leung is by far her team’s best player, she credited her teammates for excelling in their roles and made it clear it’s a collaborative effort. Magay and Giordano agreed that she relishes the chance to share the limelight with her teammates.

At the same time, Giordano is blown away by her skill set and competitive spirit. He called her the best player in school history and believes she has a great chance to be the program’s first Division 1 player.

In its 130th year as a school, Woodward basketball is looking to return to glory after a dominant run in the 2000s and early 2010s. With Leung’s contagious work ethic shaping their trajectory, that ascension is attainable.

“The kid is the whole package,” Giordano said. “She works at the game. I can’t say enough about her.”

Free throws

▪ Sandwich coach Mike Barrett has been expanding the Blue Knights’ horizons beyond the Cape. Sandwich is 9-0 after departing the Cape & Islands League and heading north to join the South Shore League. The team will also travel up to TD Garden for this weekend’s Andrew James Lawson Foundation Tournament and play an endowment game against Pembroke.

“Just getting out over the bridge is what we really want to do,” Barrett said. “The kids love it. They’re getting better and better. I think they can play with anybody. It’s just right now [about] confidence level because now, this is all new for them.”

The Blue Knights have one senior, but the junior trio of Maddie Lawrence, Aubrie Schwager, and Avery Cobban has spearheaded the perfect start. In Barrett’s second year, Sandwich has a better understanding of his press-defense-heavy approach to winning.

“When I introduced the press to the kids, it was all new for them,” he said. “They bought into it right away, and now that we can switch — we have two or three different presses — it really confuses the other teams.”

▪ Pentucket (7-1) seems to find balanced production every year. Despite graduating four impact players, the Panthers remain the team to beat in the Cape Ann League, with their lone loss coming against Andover in overtime.

Senior Gabby Bellacqua has been dealing with an ankle sprain, but joins classmate Ava DiBurro and sophomore Amelia Crowe as double-digit per-game scorers.

“All the sophomores were on the team last year, so they know the system and what we want to do,” coach John McNamara said. “We’ll always make tweaks depending on the personnel we have, but [it’s] pretty much the same. We rely on our defense and balanced scoring.”

▪ Fontbonne coach Clare Murphy reached 350 career wins when the Ducks beat Dracut, 60-40, on Monday.

Games to Watch

Friday, No. 2 Bishop Feehan at No. 3 Cathedral, 6:30 p.m. — Fresh off a big win against St. Mary’s, Cathedral can make another statement against a Shamrocks team that swept the Panthers last season.

Friday, Lexington at No. 20 Winchester, 5:15 p.m. — Lexington is one of several teams looming just outside the Globe Top 20, and a win against Winchester would go a long way.

Sunday, No. 4 Bishop Fenwick at No. 13 Central Catholic, 3 p.m. — This nonleague matinee features two of the state’s defensive fortresses.

Tuesday, No. 4 Bishop Fenwick at No. 2 Bishop Feehan, 6:30 p.m. — The Shamrocks and Crusaders have daunting weeks; Feehan won the first matchup in overtime, 53-45.

Tuesday, No. 19 Dartmouth at No. 10 Bridgewater-Raynham, 6:30 p.m. — Dartmouth guard Kat Cheesebro has been one of the state’s most dominant players, but the Trojans are the longtime rulers of the Southeast Conference.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.