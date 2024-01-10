After Red Sea barrage by Houthis, US and allies weigh retaliation

They have also raised concerns in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States about the prospect of the war in Gaza spreading to new fronts, and with new combatants. On his latest tour through the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned of repercussions for the Yemeni-based militants while still trying to prevent the conflict from growing.

The attacks, which the Houthis say will go on until Israel ends its campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, are threatening maritime traffic in one of the world’s most crucial shipping lanes.

The United States and its allies are considering how to stop attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea after American and British officials said Wednesday that their navies had intercepted one of the largest barrages yet of drones and missiles fired from an area controlled by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group in Yemen.

“What I can tell you is that, as we made clear, and many other countries made clear, there’ll be consequences for the Houthis’ actions,” Blinken said at a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, though he declined to say what the Biden administration was considering.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps delivered a similar message, hinting at further action as he described the missile barrage Tuesday as the largest perpetrated by the Houthis since the start of the war in Gaza.

“This cannot continue and cannot be allowed to continue,” Shapps said in remarks to British media. “If this doesn’t stop, then action will be taken. So I’m afraid that the simplest thing is to say, ‘Watch this space.’”

General Charles Brown, the chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke Wednesday with his British counterpart, Admiral Tony Radakin, about “the ongoing illegal Houthi attacks on commercial vessels” in the Red Sea, according to a statement from Brown’s spokesperson.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday passed a resolution that called for an immediate halt to the attacks. Russia, China, Mozambique, and Algeria abstained in the vote.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s largest shipping companies to reroute vessels traveling to and from Europe via the Suez Canal. Some vessels are now traveling around Africa, which can add an extra two weeks and higher costs.

So far, the United States has held back from hitting Houthi bases in Yemen, in large part because it does not want to undermine a fragile truce in Yemen’s civil war, military officials said.

At the same time, the Biden administration has said it will hold the Houthis responsible for the attacks, a warning that suggested the government may be considering retaliatory strikes in Yemen.

“We’re going to do everything we have to do to protect shipping in the Red Sea,” the US National Security Council spokesperson, said at a news conference Wednesday. Like the secretary of state, Kirby did not describe what the White House was considering, saying instead that it would coordinate with allies and that “the United States does not seek conflict.”

European Union nations, many of which rely on the Suez Canal for oil supplies and other trade, appear divided on how to counter the attacks, which began in November when the Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader, a Japanese-operated cargo ship that remains anchored off the coast of Yemen.

Denmark, Greece, and the Netherlands have joined the United States in their operations in the Red Sea, but others, including France and Italy, have kept ships under their own command, said Luigi Scazzieri, an analyst at the Center for European Reform, a research organization.

“There isn’t a cohesive EU position on this at all,” he said.

The US military’s Central Command described the drone and missile barrage fired from Houthi-controlled territory late Tuesday as “a complex attack.”

Fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and four other warships intercepted 18 drones, two antiship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile, Central Command said in a statement. No injuries or damage were reported, the command said.

A Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement Wednesday that the group’s forces had used “a large number” of missiles and drones to target an American ship “that was offering support to the Zionist entity.” It was not immediately clear if he was describing the attack Tuesday.

Sarea said the attack was in response to an assault by the US Navy 10 days ago that sank three Houthi boats, killing their crew members. The Navy has said the boats fired on American helicopters coming to aid a Maersk cargo ship.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.