Minivan explosion in Afghanistan kills at least 3; the Islamic State group claims responsibility

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minivan explosion in the Afghan capital on Tuesday that killed at least three people.

The militant group said it detonated an explosive on a vehicle belonging to employees of Afghanistan’s main prison in Kabul, killing and wounding about 10 people, according to a statement released by the group shortly after the attack.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed that a bomb had exploded but said three civilians were killed and four others wounded in the attack.