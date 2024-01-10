At world court, Israel to confront accusations of genocide

Genocide, the term first employed by a Polish lawyer of Jewish descent in 1944 to describe the Nazis’ systematic murder of about 6 million Jews and others based on their ethnicity, is among the most serious crimes of which a country can be accused.

The hearings, the first step in a lengthy process should the case go forward, will be the first time that Israel has chosen to defend itself, in person, in such a setting, attesting to the gravity of the indictment and the high stakes for its international reputation and standing.

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest judicial body, will begin hearings this week in a case brought by South Africa that accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In its submission to the court, South Africa cited that lawyer, Raphael Lemkin, to expand the definition of genocide. South Africa, whose post-apartheid government has long supported the Palestinian cause, accused Israel of actions in Gaza against Hamas that are “genocidal in character.” It says Israel has killed Palestinian civilians, inflicted serious bodily and mental harm, and created for the residents of Gaza “conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.”

More than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed over the past three months, a majority of them women and children, according to health officials in Gaza. And most of the enclave’s 2.2 million residents have been displaced since the war began, increasing the danger of disease and hunger, according to international organizations.

The allegation, which Israel categorically denies, is laden with a particular significance in Israel, a country founded after the near wholesale destruction of European Jewry and that soon after became a haven for Jews expelled by the hundreds of thousands from Arab lands.

Israel, a signatory to the 1948 international Convention against Genocide, is not yet detailing its defense for the court. But Israeli leaders say South Africa’s allegations pervert the meaning of genocide and the purpose of the convention. A more fitting case, they say, could be brought against Hamas, an internationally labeled terrorist organization that is the target of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

“There’s nothing more atrocious and preposterous than this claim,” President Isaac Herzog of Israel said Tuesday. “Actually, our enemies, the Hamas, in their charter, call for the destruction and annihilation of the state of Israel, the only nation state of the Jewish people.”

Ayelet Shaked, a former Israeli justice minister, called the genocide allegations a “blood libel,” a reference to the centuries-old antisemitic trope that Jews kill non-Jewish babies to drink their blood, and asserted that the South African government was using the case to distract its own public from their country’s domestic problems.

The International Court of Justice adjudicates disputes between states, and the initial hearings in the Israel case will take place Thursday and Friday in The Hague.

The case brings to a public forum the popular condemnation of Israel’s conduct of the war in much of the developing world. In December, the UN General Assembly passed a nonbinding resolution, put forth by the Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, calling for a cease-fire, and the Security Council passed a binding resolution, also promoted by Arab countries, calling for the delivery of more humanitarian aid.

South Africa filed an 84-page application to the court in December laying out its claims and citing statements by Israeli officials, which it says “constitute clear direct and public incitement to genocide, which has gone unchecked and unpunished.”

Israelis have pointed out that some of the evidence South Africa cites is slim. Among the examples is a comment made in a television interview by an Israeli pop star, Eyal Golan, who said Israel should “erase” Gaza.

In a statement released late Tuesday, Israel’s attorney general and state prosecutor said any calls for intentional harm to civilians may amount to the criminal offense of incitement. “Currently, several such cases are being examined by Israeli law enforcement authorities,” the statement added.

South Africans have long empathized with the Palestinian people, equating their life in Gaza and under the occupation in the West Bank with the oppression suffered under apartheid. Nelson Mandela gave explicit voice to this connection, saying in a 1997 speech, “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

That sentiment is driving South Africa’s case, said Ronald Lamola, the country’s justice minister, who will lead the delegation at The Hague. “We do believe that it is important for a state like South Africa that has experienced apartheid discrimination to stand firm with the people of Palestine,” he said in an interview.

Israel, for its part, says it did not choose war but was forced into it after Hamas led a cross-border assault against it Oct. 7. About 1,200 people, most of them civilians, were killed in the attack, according to Israeli authorities, making it the deadliest single day in Israel’s 75-year history and for Jews since the Holocaust. More than 100 of the 240 captives seized Oct. 7 are still being held in Gaza.

Advertisement

UN rapporteurs said in a statement Monday that the Hamas-led rampage, which included murder, hostage-taking, rape, and mutilation, could amount to war crimes and, given their scope, perhaps also crimes against humanity.

A final ruling could take years, but as an emergency provision, South Africa is calling on the court to order Israel to immediately halt its military operation.

The court’s decisions are typically binding, though it has few means of enforcing them. In 2004, the court issued a nonbinding opinion that Israel’s construction of its security barrier inside the territory of the occupied West Bank was illegal and that it should be dismantled. Twenty years later, the system of walls and fences is still standing.

Even if Israel was to comply with an injunction, Hamas, which is not bound by the laws of war, would not be compelled to similarly stop fighting.

The United States, Israel’s most important ally, denounced South Africa’s petition. John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, described it as “meritless, counterproductive, completely without any basis in fact whatsoever.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.