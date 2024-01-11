At the Brattle, ‘Made in Massachusetts: 100 Years of Filmmaking in the Bay State’ is a cinematic bonanza

A cofounder of the Independent Film Festival Boston, where he was program director from 2003 to 2013, Roffman is often asked to speak to local film classes. You don’t have to move to Los Angeles to work in the film industry, he’ll tell students.

Behind the camera, Adam Roffman has worked on some of the most “Boston” films of the past few decades. He served as a prop assistant on “Fever Pitch” (2005) and set designer on “The Departed” (2006). After graduating to the role of on-set dresser — the art department leader who consults with the director and cinematographer to achieve the look of each scene — he has worked on “The Town” (2010), “Patriots Day” (2016), and “CODA” (2021), among many others.

“That’s an idea that has been outdated for years,” he says. “There’s so much film work that goes on in Massachusetts, the Boston area in particular, that it got me thinking that there should be some visual representation of that.”

From left: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Daniel Durant in 2021's "CODA." Apple TV+

“Made in Massachusetts: 100 Years of Filmmaking in the Bay State” is the resulting bonanza. A labor of love, Roffman’s unofficial survey of Greater Boston on film gets a free screening Sunday at the Brattle. Compiled in conjunction with Vatche Arabian — a cameraman, editor, and producer — the program includes more than 200 clips from film and television. It runs well over three hours.

In part, Roffman says, it’s a love letter to the film crews of Boston, who earned a shout-out from Paul Giamatti at the recent Golden Globes ceremony. “Fantastic people, one and all,” the actor said as he accepted an award for his role in “The Holdovers.”

“Boston film crews are regarded as among the best in the country, so this piece is really in honor of all of them,” Roffman wrote in an email. On the set of his latest assignment and working insane hours, he found time to send a few notes about the anthology.

Ned Hinkle, the Brattle’s creative director, doesn’t know which films will be represented in Roffman’s work-in-progress. He can certainly guess: “Everyone knows about ‘The Departed, ‘The Friends of Eddie Coyle’ — the Boston crime movies,” he said.

But he’s looking forward to being surprised by some of Roffman and Arabian’s finds. Having grown up on Beacon Hill, one of his favorite depictions of the city appears in “The Thomas Crown Affair,” the 1968 Norman Jewison heist movie starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. That film was packed with recognizable locations, including Mount Auburn Cemetery, the Myopia Hunt Club, Anthony’s Pier 4, and the old Allston-Brighton tollbooths.

“It’s cool for people to see locations they’re familiar with used in a film, and even better when they’re faithful to the geography of the town,” Hinkle said.

He’s a fan of “Between the Lines,” a 1977 feature about the staff of an alternative newspaper in Boston, which starred a young Jeff Goldblum. After learning that the film’s office scenes were shot in Cambridgeport, he spent a good bit of time tracking down the location.

Jeff Goldblum, Lindsay Crouse, Susan Haskins, Charles Levin, Gary Springer, and Gwen Welles in 1977's "Between the Lines." Midwest Films

When Hinkle first saw “The House by the Cemetery,” a 1981 Italian horror movie with a cult following, he was startled to recognize the town of Concord, where he went to school. According to Hinkle, the haunted house in the film was an old Victorian in Scituate. That home later turned up in another Italian horror movie, “Ghosthouse”(1988).

Boston, Hinkle said, is not alone in its photogenicity.

Just as Boston has an unmistakable look on film, “You can’t fake Washington, D.C., and certainly not Nashville,” he said. “But there are different degrees of ease of use. Massachusetts has really upped the ante in terms of the tax credits, making it easier for people to shoot here. So there’s more of a legacy here than in some other places.”

Scott Davis has been working as a gaffer — the chief lighting technician — on Boston-area films since 1996, when he was the “best boy” electrician on the big-screen adaptation of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo.” Starring Dustin Hoffman and Dennis Franz, that film was shot in Pawtucket. Davis also has worked on the set of “Good Will Hunting” (1997), “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), and “The Social Network” (2010), to name a few.

One of his favorite memories in the industry involves the dive bar in “Mystic River” (2003), which was built from scratch in an empty lot in East Boston. The stormy-weather scenes in “The Finest Hours” (2016), the box-office flop about a daring Coast Guard rescue, were shot on a soundstage in a Quincy warehouse.

“Those were some incredible special effects,” he said.

Sean Penn (left) and Kevin Bacon in 2003's "Mystic River."

Davis remembers seeing the 1972 action comedy “Fuzz,” with Burt Reynolds and Raquel Welch, years ago. While its many Boston scenes were entertaining, he said, he couldn’t help but notice a continuity error: “One minute they’re snuggling in a sleeping bag on the Common, then they turn the corner and they’re on Mass. Ave. and Newbury Street. I thought, ‘Wait a minute!’”

Jeff Dionne, a location scout who most recently worked on “American Fiction,” got his big break as a production assistant on “The Departed.” He saw a rough cut of Roffman’s compilation when it ran as a backdrop during a recent meet-and-greet hosted by the Massachusetts Production Coalition.

Years ago Dionne watched “The Brink’s Job,” William Friedkin’s 1978 crime-comedy starring Peter Falk, with his grandfather, who was a big fan of the movie. Later, on a scouting mission, he visited a parking garage in the North End, where he was told it had been a key location in the film.

In part, Roffman and Arabian undertook their project as a form of cultural preservation.

“So many films are already not available on streaming,” Roffman observed. “Outside of diehard cinephiles, most people won’t go to the trouble of hunting down physical copies of films that were last distributed decades ago, if they even heard of the films in the first place.”

But there is clearly an audience for this kind of excavation. There’s an outdoor scene in “Manchester by the Sea” that was shot off the cuff, Dionne explained. It hadn’t been scouted, but director Kenneth Lonergan happened to notice a dreary, obscure setting in a Gloucester neighborhood, and he set up his crew there for a pivotal scene in the film.

Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck in 2016's "Manchester by the Sea." Claire Folger, Courtesy of Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions

Like plenty of folks in the film business, Dionne follows Andrea David, a film fanatic in Germany with a popular Instagram account. She brings movie stills to the original locations and then shares pictures of the pictures, fitting the photograph to the site like a piece in a puzzle. When she posted a shot of Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck meeting up again on a nondescript street corner, Dionne was amazed.

“How did she find that?” he wondered.

MADE IN MASSACHUSETTS: 100 Years of Filmmaking in the Bay State

Public screening at the Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. Noon, Sunday, Jan. 14. Free. brattlefilm.org

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.