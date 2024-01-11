At 93, American artist Faith Ringgold is finally getting her due

The painting, a huge two-part canvas some 6 feet tall by 12 feet wide, was a centerpiece of Ringgold’s sprawling career survey at New York’s New Museum last year, a fine point on a recovery effort begun in 2019, when the Museum of Modern Art hung the piece in its inclusivity-minded permanent collection reinstallation amid a roomful of Picassos. Ringgold told the museum at the time that she feared the painting was “a prophecy of our times.” MoMA only acquired it in 2016, nearly 50 years after it was made. I don’t know if its placement dead-center at a preeminent showcase of 20th-century American cultural life at that moment was just an accident of timing, but by 2020, with the country inflamed in protest over racial injustice, it was even harder to say she wasn’t right.

WORCESTER — Maybe the most famous of the handful of recently-made-famous works by Faith Ringgold — who, at 93, is a breakout American art star — is “American People Series #20: Die,” 1967 , a bloodbath of a painting that rings far too true in our own anxious times. In it, men and women, adults and children, Black and white, sprawl on the pavement, bleeding from gunshot and stab wounds, their eyes peeled open in shell-shocked horror. Its chilling, visceral force comes at least partly from the fact that as a viewer, you can’t tell if the scene is the aftermath of carnage, or if it’s in progress right in front of your eyes.

You won’t find the piece at the Worcester Art Museum, where “Freedom to Say What I Please,” a mini-survey of Ringgold’s work runs until March 17. But it’s a worthy Ringgold primer, a condensed version of what the New Museum put on such spectacular display. In its way, “Freedom” does similar work. Ringgold has always been important, urgently connected to her moment. As institutions do the hard work of building overlooked episodes of cultural history back into an increasingly fluid canon, she’s never been more important than she is now.

Faith Ringgold, "Taxes On Us Without Our Consent," from Declaration of Freedom and Independence, 2007. © Faith Ringgold / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Courtesy ACA Galleries, New York. Faith Ringgold

“Freedom to Say What I Please,” just a dozen or so pieces, spans a breadth of Ringgold’s diverse career, from painting and drawing to quiltwork, textile, costuming, activism, and children’s books (kindly and uplifting in a teacherly way, the books nonetheless have some edge). All of her work is united by the simple fact that Ringgold has always been a storyteller, even — or particularly — when the art world wanted nothing to do with such things.

Her work confronts an elite cultural system built explicitly on the whims of the few. In the 1960s, when Ringgold started making her first serious works, Abstract Expressionism was on the wane, supplanted in serious art discourse by the eggheaded esoterica of Minimalism and Conceptualism. Here, a caveat: Both of those things are the foundation of my longtime love of art. I’ve had to work backward to understand how their dominance squeezed vital forms of expression to the margins, obscuring social history in the process.

Let me put it this way: Dan Flavin’s fluorescent tube sculptures or Carl Andre’s stacks of fire bricks are what qualified as “radical” in the silo of American art of the mid-1960s; at the same time, legions of protesters agitating for civil rights were being water-cannoned on American streets, or set on by police dogs. That disconnect, between the art world’s primary concerns and the reality of American life feels profound. And so, we have artists like Ringgold, finally front and center, to help set the record straight.

Faith Ringgold, "United States of Attica," 1972. © Faith Ringgold / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Courtesy ACA Galleries, New York. Faith Ringgold

To be sure, Ringgold has always been one to keep score. The show is centered on “Picasso’s Studio,” 1991, one of her dazzling “story quilts,” maybe her best-known works. This one is plucked from her “French Connection” series from the early 1990s, a dozen quilts that revise the canon as Ringgold prefers. Together, they chronicle the adventures of Willa Marie Simone, Ringgold’s fictional young Black painter who leaves the United States for Paris in the 1920s and lands smack dab in the middle of the nascent Modern art world avant-garde. She models for Matisse, and kibitzes in the Paris salon of Gertrude Stein, a crossroads of everyone who’s anyone in the Parisian bohemian scene.

I’ll take the leap and guess that’s where Willa Marie met Picasso, whom Ringgold captures painting Willa Marie posed nude in front of Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,” arguably the most important painting of the 20th century. What’s not arguable is the point Ringgold is so clearly making: That the canon, transferred seamlessly from Europe to America, was all but void of Black figures, and especially Black women. Their absence is a particular affront, given the liberal borrowings of Modernism in general, and Picasso in particular, from the aesthetics of African art. And so, Ringgold makes her own revisions. The result is playful, but pointed: Willa Marie is clearly having a ball, but Ringgold’s mission is clear. It’s also clear that Willa Marie, with her voracious quest for knowledge and ambition to depict the world from her own point of view, is Ringgold herself.

Two textile sculptures from Faith Ringgold's "Family of Women" series at the Worcester Art Museum © 2023 Faith Ringgold / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Courtesy ACA Galleries, New York. Faith Ringgold

There’s no reasonable way to talk about Faith Ringgold without addressing her tireless activism, a lifelong pursuit. The show in Worcester offers a sampling of Ringgold at her most strident. A poster for the 1970 art exhibition she curated advocating free speech during the Vietnam War protests got her arrested for desecrating the flag. “United States of Attica,” a 1972 print she made as a memorial to the men who died during the Attica prison riots of 1971, is the entire country in red and green, annotated with handwritten notes of uprisings throughout history.

The two pieces capture Ringgold’s priority of art never separated from life, a strategy fastened not just to the immediate moment but American history itself. In “Declaration of Freedom and Independence,” a series of paintings made between 2001 and 2008 that have the look of the open pages of a picture book, she compares and contrasts competing versions of the American story.

Faith Ringgold, "As Free and Independent States," from Declaration of Freedom and Independence, 2007. © Faith Ringgold / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Courtesy ACA Galleries, New York. Faith Ringgold

One, “Taxes On Us Without Our Consent,” depicts the liberating spectacle of the Boston Tea Party against the police brutality that erupted when civil rights demonstrators marched peacefully across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965. Profound and pointed, “”As Free and Independent States” puts an agonized Martin Luther King Jr. writing his “Letter from the Birmingham Jail” alongside Thomas Jefferson drafting the Declaration of Independence.

But all is not so bleak, and Ringgold has other stories to tell. She finds strength and power in family and community. A handful of pieces in the show are inspired by her close family; totemic effigies from her “Family of Women” series depict Ringgold’s Aunt Bessie and Ringgold herself. Her mother, Willi Posey, a fashion designer, brought fabric and quilting into Ringgold’s work early on, her signature medium.

Faith Ringgold, "Tar Beach #2," 1990, 1st edition, ed. 1. © Faith Ringgold / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Courtesy ACA Galleries, New York. Faith Ringgold

“Tar Beach #2,” 1990, is maybe her magnum opus story quilt, an essential work. It’s a paean to her childhood in Harlem, with views across the rooftops to the glittering George Washington Bridge. It’s also a children’s book, but the simultaneity of the tableau has a special magic that pages don’t capture. In the foreground, a family convenes for dinner on a rooftop — the “tar beach” of the title, standard roofing material, while the story’s protagonist, 8-year-old Cassie Louise Lightfoot — born, not coincidentally, the same year as Ringgold, in 1931 — literally soars in the star-flecked night sky above.

Ringgold lets reality strategically intrude. Cassie frets that her father, a construction worker, can’t join the union because he’s Black, and that her mother cries anxiously when he’s out of work. But Cassie, aloft in the bridge’s glow, imagines herself to freedom: “I can fly,” she says, in Ringgold’s tidy handprinting. “That means I am free to go wherever I want for the rest of my life.” Ringgold herself is Cassie’s proof point: Freedom crafted from sheer force of imaginative will, open to joy as much as pain.

FAITH RINGGOLD: Freedom to Say What I Please

At Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. Through March 7. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.